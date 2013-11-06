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S3 EXPRESSWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 454,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 454,000,000
Transport : € 454,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/04/2014 : € 454,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Nowe Miasteczko - Legnika
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Międzyrzecza Bypass
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Sulechów - Nowa Sól
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Gorzów Bypass
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2014
20120666
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S3 EXPRESSWAY
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 454 million
EUR 1137 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of two components, as follows: (i) construction, largely on a new alignment, of 82 km of 2 x 2 expressway between Nowa Sol and Legnica (2 x 3 between Polkowice and Lubin where the existing 2 x 2 will be widened); (ii) construction of three other separate works, namely the conversion to 2 x 2 expressway standard of the approx. existing 12 km Gorzow and 6 km Miedzyrzecz bypasses as well as the 44 km section between Sulechow and Nowa Sol. Both components are in western Poland. These sections form part of the 470 km S3 expressway corridor from the Czech border in southern Poland to Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast, a north-south route which is under incremental development and is expected to be completed in the next programming period (2014-2020). The S3 is part of the TEN-T core network corridor “Baltic-Adriatic".

The project is located in a Convergence region and is therefore eligible under Article 309(a). All sections are already included in the existing TEN-T and are proposed for inclusion in the TEN-T network as part of the ongoing Revision Guidelines to be approved by the Council and Parliament. The project is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (c) of the EC treaty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most sections of the project fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure and the project has been subject to multiple environmental procedures. The project may impact several Natura 2000 areas, so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current European Commission supported programme “Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment 2007-2013” both of which were subject to strategic environmental assessment. Compliance with all the relevant Directives will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Nowe Miasteczko - Legnika
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Międzyrzecza Bypass
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Sulechów - Nowa Sól
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Gorzów Bypass
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY
Publication Date
15 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50119387
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120666
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Nowe Miasteczko - Legnika
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220138
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120666
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Międzyrzecza Bypass
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120666
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Sulechów - Nowa Sól
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221795
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120666
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Gorzów Bypass
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120666
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176744824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120666
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Nowe Miasteczko - Legnika
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Międzyrzecza Bypass
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Sulechów - Nowa Sól
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY - Gorzów Bypass
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
S3 EXPRESSWAY
Data sheet
S3 EXPRESSWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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