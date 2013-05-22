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KA XU CSP PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 210,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 210,000,000
Energy : € 210,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2014 : € 100,000,000
29/10/2013 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Final EIA Report
Related public register
06/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Locality Map
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Paleontological Assessment Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Landcover Map
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Geological Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Visual Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Ecological Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Avifauna Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Archeological Study
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Layout Map
Related press
South Africa: EIB finances the DBSA’s R1,4 billion renewable energy project in Northern Cape

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2013
20120340
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KA XU CSP PROJECT
Kaxu Solar One Ltd
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 210 million
EUR 569 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of a greenfield concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with 100 MW of installed power generating capacity.

The operation will support the objectives of the South African government to increase the share of renewable energy generation and enhance the efficiency of energy use.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Under South African law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

The project concession has a local preference element requiring the promoter to procure domestically 20% of its investment. The required local component is well below the level at which parts can naturally be sourced locally and at economic prices. A more detailed assessment has been performed by the Bank, verifying that the project meets the Bank's criteria of economy and efficiency.

Comments

Intermediaries are the Development Bank of Southern Africa and FirstRand Bank Ltd. This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Final EIA Report
06/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Locality Map
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Paleontological Assessment Report
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Landcover Map
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Geological Report
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Visual Assessment
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Ecological Report
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Avifauna Assessment
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Archeological Study
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Layout Map
Other links
Related press
South Africa: EIB finances the DBSA’s R1,4 billion renewable energy project in Northern Cape

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Publication Date
28 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48482141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69291970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Final EIA Report
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49267622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Locality Map
Publication Date
6 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49266435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Paleontological Assessment Report
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49264826
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Landcover Map
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49268016
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Geological Report
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49265220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Visual Assessment
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49269367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49266236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Ecological Report
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49268267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Avifauna Assessment
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49269467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Archeological Study
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49269366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Layout Map
Publication Date
5 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49268015
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120340
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Final EIA Report
Related public register
06/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Locality Map
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Paleontological Assessment Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Landcover Map
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Geological Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Visual Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Ecological Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Avifauna Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Archeological Study
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Layout Map
Other links
Summary sheet
KA XU CSP PROJECT
Data sheet
KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related press
South Africa: EIB finances the DBSA’s R1,4 billion renewable energy project in Northern Cape

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
South Africa: EIB finances the DBSA’s R1,4 billion renewable energy project in Northern Cape
Other links
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KA XU CSP PROJECT
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Final EIA Report
Related public register
06/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Locality Map
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Paleontological Assessment Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Landcover Map
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Geological Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Visual Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Ecological Report
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Avifauna Assessment
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Archeological Study
Related public register
05/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KA XU CSP PROJECT - Layout Map

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications