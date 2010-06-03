Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,565,042.7
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 125,565,042.7
Urban development : € 5,022,601.71
Transport : € 120,542,440.99
Signature date(s)
26/11/2010 : € 5,022,601.71
26/11/2010 : € 120,542,440.99
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Melgiewska - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dabrowica scheme - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Jakobowice scheme - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the extension of motorway network and finances the upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Lublin (south-east Poland)

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2010
20100233
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lublin Municipal Infrastructure

The City of Lublin

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 397 million. (around EUR 100 million.)
Approx. PLN 1.15 billion. (around EUR 290 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This framework loan will finance medium-scale multi-sector investment schemes in the City of Lublin in the areas of roads, public transport, education, and culture.

Schemes will be selected from the 2009-2015 investment plan. The envisaged sub-projects are considered coherent with the Lublin Development Strategy for 2008-2015 intended to improve the quality of life of its residents. The project will be complementary to the EU Grant support from Structural Funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the Promoter implement all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter and carry out the due diligence regarding any scheme proposed for approval (at appraisal stage when possible, or at allocation stage). All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above policy-defined thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Melgiewska - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dabrowica scheme - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Jakobowice scheme - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the extension of motorway network and finances the upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Lublin (south-east Poland)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the extension of motorway network and finances the upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Lublin (south-east Poland)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Melgiewska - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dabrowica scheme - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Jakobowice scheme - PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications