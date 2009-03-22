OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK- ROUND 1

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The operation would concern several, separated transmission connection projects for offshore wind farms located in UK waters. Ofgem has developed a new regulatory regime for offshore transmission systems, whereby the authority will licence new Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) - to own and maintain these assets over a 20 year period.
The regulatory entities will operate and maintain offshore transmission assets essential to the export of electricity from offshore windfarms, the development of which supports EU and national targets for renewable energy.
An offshore wind farm including its associated equipment such as the transmission system falls by virtue of its technical characteristics under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). According to national regulations an offshore wind farm is subject to a full mandatory EIA including public consultation. Further details of the environmental due diligence procedures applied for each of the transmission assets considered eligible for being financed by the Bank, will be assessed by the Bank during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank’s environmental policy.
The regulatory authority Ofgem runs a competitive tender process following publication of a contract notice in EUOJ to identify preferred bidders for future OFTOs. A long list of pre-qualified bidders was announced. The tender process allows for interested parties to bid for multiple projects, and tenders will be conducted separately for each qualifying windfarm development.
In line with the Bank’s eligibility guidelines, only those networks not yet constructed will be considered for EIB funding. On this basis, these are expected to be Sheringham Shoal, Ormonde, Greater Gabbard, Thanet, Walney 1 and Walney 2
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.