Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

S&CF TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,319,035,028.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 1,319,035,028.4
Transport : € 1,319,035,028.4
Signature date(s)
23/07/2010 : € 389,241,369
18/12/2008 : € 396,683,724
13/12/2007 : € 533,109,935.4
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Satov - Znojmo - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Benesov - Strancice - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Doubi - Tabor - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Beroun – Zbiroh Line - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Optim Mosty u Jabl-Cesky Tesin Line - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zbiroh – Rokycany - CS
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 14bn for priority transport infrastructure projects
Related sub-project
ROAD I 38 MORAVSKE BUDEJOVICE BYPASS
Related sub-project
OPTIM H DVORISTE-C BUDEJOVICE LINE
Related sub-project
R48 RYCHALTICE - FRYDEK-MISTEK
Related sub-project
PRAGUE RAILWAY STATION-PLATFORMS I-IV
Related sub-project
OPTIMISATION OF BEROUN-ZBIROH-ROKYCANY LINE
Related sub-project
OPTIM MOSTY U JABL-CESKY TESIN LINE
Related sub-project
ELECTRIFICATION ZABREH - SUMPERK

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2007
20070045
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S&CF Transport Framework Facility
Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 34 billion.
CZK 225 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports investments to be included under the Operational Programme for Transport 2007-13 (OPT), part of the Czech National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF), cofinanced by EU Structural and Cohesion Funds grants.

The project aims to facilitate and accelerate the implementation of key investment schemes within the Czech transport sector in accordance with European priorities. The overall programme is expected to facilitate economic growth in the country and accelerate convergence with the Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU Directives, as appropriate.

The Borrower will be requested to insure compliance of the sub-projects with EU Directives, in particular for the award of public sector contracts, as appropriate.

Related projects
Related sub-project
ROAD I 38 MORAVSKE BUDEJOVICE BYPASS
Related sub-project
OPTIM H DVORISTE-C BUDEJOVICE LINE
Related sub-project
R48 RYCHALTICE - FRYDEK-MISTEK
Related sub-project
PRAGUE RAILWAY STATION-PLATFORMS I-IV
Related sub-project
OPTIMISATION OF BEROUN-ZBIROH-ROKYCANY LINE
Related sub-project
OPTIM MOSTY U JABL-CESKY TESIN LINE
Related sub-project
ELECTRIFICATION ZABREH - SUMPERK
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Satov - Znojmo - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Benesov - Strancice - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Doubi - Tabor - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Beroun – Zbiroh Line - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Optim Mosty u Jabl-Cesky Tesin Line - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zbiroh – Rokycany - CS
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 14bn for priority transport infrastructure projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 14bn for priority transport infrastructure projects
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Satov - Znojmo - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Benesov - Strancice - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Doubi - Tabor - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Beroun – Zbiroh Line - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Optim Mosty u Jabl-Cesky Tesin Line - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zbiroh – Rokycany - CS
Related sub-project
ROAD I 38 MORAVSKE BUDEJOVICE BYPASS
Related sub-project
OPTIM H DVORISTE-C BUDEJOVICE LINE
Related sub-project
R48 RYCHALTICE - FRYDEK-MISTEK
Related sub-project
PRAGUE RAILWAY STATION-PLATFORMS I-IV
Related sub-project
OPTIMISATION OF BEROUN-ZBIROH-ROKYCANY LINE
Related sub-project
OPTIM MOSTY U JABL-CESKY TESIN LINE
Related sub-project
ELECTRIFICATION ZABREH - SUMPERK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications