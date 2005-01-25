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ADP - AGUAS DE PORTUGAL III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 925,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 925,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 925,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2007 : € 100,000,000
20/09/2006 : € 300,000,000
23/09/2009 : € 525,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2006
20050125
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Águas de Portugal III
Águas de Portugal group (AdP), through twelve regional water subsidiaries.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of 50% of project cost.
EUR 2 100 million, on a preliminary basis.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in twelve regional public utility concessions for water supply and wastewater collection and treatment, to be implemented until 2008.

To improve and expand water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services throughout Portugal according to national plan, and meet the relevant EU directives for the sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The upgrading of existing facilities and the construction of new water treatment plants will significantly improve the quality of the receiving waters and mitigate health risks.

AdP follows the procurement procedures required by the national and EU legislation.

Other links
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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