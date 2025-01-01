Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) in Romania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a funding agreement with the Romanian Ministry of Investment and European Projects to establish the Recovery and Resilience Fund of Funds. This initiative is part of the loan component of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The Fund of Funds will be implemented through an intermediated instrument. Financial intermediaries, selected by the EIB, will make investments in:

climate-related activities;

digitalisation;

broader investment projects that support Romania’s economic recovery.

Investments are expected to be made by 30 June 2026.

This Fund of Funds is one of several financial instruments the Bank is deploying in EU Member States. Read here about our shared management funds and financial instruments.