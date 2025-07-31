About
Established in 2019, the Financial Inclusion Fund aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries worldwide. The trust fund seeks to do this by providing technical assistance and capacity building operations to microfinance service providers. The Financial Inclusion Fund was developed in partnership with Luxembourg.
Contributions to the Financial Inclusion Fund will enable thousands of people to receive access to finance.
200 000 female micro-entrepreneurs in Uganda provided with access to finance
600 000 people in rural Zambia provided with access to finance
26 400 people in Uganda benefitting from digital banking
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Improving people's lives
The Financial Inclusion Fund is already improving the lives of people across Africa. Discover their inspiring stories.
The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The Financial Inclusion Fund currently provides technical assistance and capacity building operations. Other instruments, such as first-loss piece guarantees and local currency lending, can also be made available.
Operations financed by the Financial Inclusion Fund are limited to countries referenced on the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee list of Official Development Aid recipients.
They include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the EU’s Neighbourhood, Latin America and the Pacific.
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
FIF overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
Financial Inclusion Fund
The Financial Inclusion Fund is designed to improve financial inclusion and access to responsible finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging and developing economies.
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
-
Equity makes things happen
From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.
-
A future of diversity
A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job
-
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
-
Seeds for local growth
EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow
-
Small-island solidarity and climate common sense
The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
-
Women transforming the world
From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.