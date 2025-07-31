Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

Established in 2019, the Financial Inclusion Fund aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries worldwide. The trust fund seeks to do this by providing technical assistance and capacity building operations to microfinance service providers. The Financial Inclusion Fund was developed in partnership with Luxembourg.

custom-preview

At a glance

Contributions to the Financial Inclusion Fund will enable thousands of people to receive access to finance.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

m

Total investments supported

Our donors

  Luxembourg is the first and currently only donor to the Financial Inclusion Fund.

Expected impact

200 000 female micro-entrepreneurs in Uganda provided with access to finance

600 000 people in rural Zambia provided with access to finance

26 400 people in Uganda benefitting from digital banking

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

United Nations

Improving people's lives

The Financial Inclusion Fund is already improving the lives of people across Africa. Discover their inspiring stories.

custom-preview
custom-preview
custom-preview

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The Financial Inclusion Fund currently provides technical assistance and capacity building operations. Other instruments, such as first-loss piece guarantees and local currency lending, can also be made available.

Find out more  

Eligibility

Operations financed by the Financial Inclusion Fund are limited to countries referenced on the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee list of Official Development Aid recipients.

They include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the EU’s Neighbourhood, Latin America and the Pacific.

Financial Inclusion Fund traineeship programme

The FIF-funded traineeship programme aims to promote knowledge exchange and support development of young professionals in the MENA and ACP regions.

Apply here  
©Fauxels/Pexels

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

FIF overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

28 February 2022

Financial Inclusion Fund

The Financial Inclusion Fund is designed to improve financial inclusion and access to responsible finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging and developing economies.

SMEs Microfinance Covid-19 Finance Global development

Highlighted stories

  •
    24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Transport Equity and fund investment Taiwan Mozambique South Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 25 October 2024

    A future of diversity

    A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job

    Social sustainability Youth Diversity and gender Migration Mauritania Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 1 October 2024

    Seeds for local growth

    EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow

    Diversity and gender Sustainability Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    Oceans Interviews Environment Management committee Nadia Calviño Cape Verde Barbados Kiribati Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 August 2024

    Women transforming the world

    From Indian wrestlers to Indonesian menstruation campaigners, the stories behind award-winning reports on inspirational women in the Global South.

    Diversity and gender India Indonesia Congo (Democratic Republic) Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development