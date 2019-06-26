At the International Economic Seminar organised by Tor Vergata University of Rome at Villa Mondragone on 25-27 June, the VP addressed a large network of economists and experts that meet every year to discuss sustainable development and global issues. He presented EIB Group’s role and activities in fostering EU’s cohesion and growth and new initiatives to tackle current challenges such as climate change and mass migration.

“The original mission of the EIB was to contribute to the balanced growth of the internal market in order to improve the life of the European citizens (…)the call for solidarity is, in fact, more pressing than ever, as the landscape of our continent is much more heterogeneous and unequal than before (…).As the EU Bank, the EIB is a protagonist in this process and is fully equipped to respond to the new worldwide challenges without forgetting our original mandate: to help building a cohesive and inclusive Europe.”

