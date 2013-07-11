EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco welcomed a large delegation from Confindustria, the association of Italian companies. The delegation was led by the Director General, Marcella Panucci, and her Deputy, Daniel Kraus. On the occasion of the meeting, the Vice-President gave a general overview about the EIB activities and products.
22 March 2017
Italy: EIB-Confindustria: Agreement on financial instruments, innovation and the Juncker Plan
At a ceremony today in Rome, the EIB and Confindustria signed a framework cooperation agreement to support the finance plans of Italian businesses of all sizes, via the distribution of instruments provided by the EIB, with a particular emphasis on the Juncker Plan and InnovFin. The three-year agreement, which aims to promote access to EIB financing from a wider range of medium-sized enterprises than in the past, was signed by Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia and EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.
14 August 2025
Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.