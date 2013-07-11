At a ceremony today in Rome, the EIB and Confindustria signed a framework cooperation agreement to support the finance plans of Italian businesses of all sizes, via the distribution of instruments provided by the EIB, with a particular emphasis on the Juncker Plan and InnovFin. The three-year agreement, which aims to promote access to EIB financing from a wider range of medium-sized enterprises than in the past, was signed by Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia and EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.