The EIB President Werner Hoyer, accompanied by Vice president Dario Scannapieco, met the President of the Republic of Italy Giorgio Napolitano and the Italian Prime minister Mario Monti during an official visit to Rome on Monday. President Hoyer also presented EIB results for 2011 in Italy during a press conference in EIB Rome’s office.
EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.