It's a theme resonating in many of the corridors and meeting rooms around this year's Spring meetings of the World Bank Group - but the conversation on multilateralism at the Atlantic Council between EIB President Werner Hoyer and former World Bank chief and former US trade envoy Robert Zoellick offered some fresh perspectives.

Fred Kempe of the Atlantic Council moderated the discussion, called ‘Multilateral cooperation - The key to a new era of inclusive global development?’ from the Council's Washington D.C. headquarters on Friday 21 April 2017.

Better together than alone

The conversation ranged from reflections on the new US administration, China as a "responsible stakeholder", to the value of Multilateral Development Banks like the EIB and the World Bank and how working together can help tackle challenges like migration and climate change.

“By simply walking away from a group of cooperative people you don't get stronger, you get lonely. We need to move away from zero sum thinking,”

Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB

