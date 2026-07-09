Poland: EIB and BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska sign first agreement under €200 million programme to step up financing for SMEs and green transition

EIB

New, favourable credit for small and mid-sized firms will support at least €80 million in green projects and some 30,000 jobs.

Energy efficiency equipment, electric vehicles and charging points, waste treatment, industrial and agricultural machinery among eligible investments.

Second tranche for BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska to follow in 2027.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a first €100 million loan to BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska under a €200 million agreement to deliver new, favourable credit to small and medium-sized companies in Poland. The financing will benefit enterprises seeking to gain competitive edge and increase productivity, including through pursuing green projects from energy efficiency to waste management. Once fully completed after a second tranche is signed in 2027, the collaboration will have supported at least €80 million in green investment and some 30,000 jobs.

“The attractive EIB financing allows BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska to extend more and better loans to smaller Polish firms for investments that improve their standing now and help build strong foundations for the future. Economic competitiveness and green transition are two sides of the same coin, a sweet spot for strategic investment in Europe’s sustainable development and continued prosperity,” said the EIB vice-president responsible for Poland, Marko Primorac.

BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska will match the EIB investment into the programme, which is designed to reach small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as mid-caps, or companies that employ under 3,000 people. A minimum of 20% of the total new financing is earmarked for climate investments including energy efficiency, low-emission transport, and renewable sources.

"This new agreement with the EIB is a testament to our shared vision of sustainable economic growth. In the current economic climate, access to flexible and attractive financing is crucial for Polish businesses. With this EUR 200 million allocation, we are fully equipped to support our clients—particularly in the SME sector—in their transition towards greener, more energy-efficient business models,” said Sterghios Dassarecos, CEO of BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.

SMEs constitute the vast majority of companies in Poland and all of Europe, driving economies and jobs. At the same time, they can face major obstacles in access to capital, something the EIB Group is helping to alleviate with €17.8 billion in financing provided to the sector in 2025 alone.

In Poland, the EIB Group invested €2.6 billion in intermediated loans for SMEs in 2022-2025 through agreements with Santander Consumer Bank, BNP Paribas Leasing Services, Crédit Agricole Bank Polska, and Vehis, among others. More such partnerships are underway, the portfolio also highlighting the role of leasing services in driving investment and innovation.

Cooperation between the EIB Group and Groupe BPCE dates back to 2000 and encompasses over 140 financial agreements totalling €8.6 billion, with the French banking group showing a strong track record in effectively channelling funds to final beneficiaries in the agricultural, security and defence, energy, healthcare and innovation sectors in France, Spain and Italy.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union.

Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

In Poland, the EIB Group invested a record €8 billion last year, supporting critical infrastructure related to energy transition and transport, as well as technological innovations, among others.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

BPCE Equipment Solutions

BPCE Equipment Solutions provides a full range of integrated financial solutions to meet the equipment needs of companies for a sustainable growth. The company serves different types of clients -manufacturers, distributors, resellers, dealers, and rental companies of equipment- to meet the needs of their own clients. The financing solutions provided by BPCE Equipment Solutions are tailored to the business models and challenges of each of its partners: loans, leasing with or without purchase option, rental solutions, receivables financing, as-a-service solutions, and inventory financing.

With 1,600 employees and an activity in 24 countries, including 14 locations and 10 strategic partnerships, BPCE Equipment Solutions teams combine global expertise with local capabilities to provide customized solutions tailored to the specificities of each market. The expertise of BPCE Equipment Solutions is organized into four sectoral verticals: industrial equipment, technology, healthcare & green energy and transportation & new mobility.

BPCE Equipment Solutions is part of the Financial Solutions and Expertise (FSE) division within Groupe BPCE.

Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France and the fourth-largest in the euro zone in terms of capital. Through its 110,000 staff, the group serves 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Standard & Poor's (A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook), Moody's (A2, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).