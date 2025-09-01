Polish mid-sized companies to gain financing through new €200 million EIB loan to BNP Paribas Leasing Services

Adobe Stock

EIB lends BNP Paribas Leasing Services €200 million to expand financing for Polish companies including small enterprises and Mid-Caps.

Accord aims to trigger more than €500 million in new investment in Poland.

Climate projects to get at least 30% of funding in new deal.

A range of Polish businesses will gain access to competitive financing for green and other projects as a result of a €200 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to BNP Paribas Leasing Services. Warsaw-based BNP Paribas Leasing Services will use the EIB credit to support more than €500 million worth of new investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mid-Caps and housing associations, as well as private individuals in Poland.

A minimum 30% of the funding is earmarked for investments that support climate change mitigation, including by promoting heat pumps, deploying solar power, and improving energy efficiency in buildings.

The agreement marks the second such EIB loan to BNP Paribas Leasing Services. The previous deal involved a €200 million credit in 2021.

“This second agreement builds on BNP Paribas Leasing Services’ solid past performance delivering EIB funds to Polish firms,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “By generating new, advantageous financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps, we support their financial viability and growth, as well as the broader competitiveness of the Polish economy.”

EIB support helps attract private capital to SMEs, which make up the vast majority of companies in Poland and account for around three-fourths of the country’s gross domestic product.

“This significant milestone underscores our commitment to enhancing our ability to meet the ever-evolving needs of our valued customers. This transaction marks a successful continuation of our cooperation with the European Investment Bank”, said BNP Paribas Leasing Services CEO in Poland Jarosław Magielski. “Our mission is to empower our clients to invest in innovative projects and technologies that reduce environmental impact and promote environmental sustainability.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

In Poland, the EIB signed €5.7 billion in new investments last year, nearly half of which was awarded to climate and environment projects, including energy transition.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

BNP Paribas Leasing Services

BNP Paribas Leasing Services is part of the banking group BNP Paribas Bank Polska, and offers its clients tailor-made leasing and other financial solutions. The company supports businesses with sustainable development of their operations and has a portfolio of leasing and loans worth approximately €1.7 billion.