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        BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 100,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Poland : € 100,000,000
        Credit lines : € 100,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        29/06/2026 : € 100,000,000

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        27 March 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 29/06/2026
        20250681
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
        BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS POLSKA SP ZOO
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 200 million
        not applicable
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        Intermediated leasing support towards SMEs & Mid-Caps in Poland with a Climate Action component through BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.

        Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises in Poland, predominantly in cohesion regions.

        Additionality and Impact

        The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and MidCaps in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and MidCaps. Moreover, at least 20% of the resulting investments will be dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability sub-projects, which will accelerate not only the Promoter's green transition but will also contribute to the "greening" of the Polish economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that the EIB funds will be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions, including in cohesion regions (c. 91%). Other elements of the EIB contribution are the customisation of repayment terms and a strong signalling effect in particular for green financing, that may help crowd-in additional financing at BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska level.


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        19 May 2026
        29 June 2026

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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