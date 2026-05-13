EIB and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions unlock €200 million to accelerate sustainable agriculture across Europe

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EIB lends BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions €200 million to support SMEs and midcaps operating in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors.

At least 30% is dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability, facilitating the adoption of more resource-efficient and environmentally friendly equipment by European farmers.

The operation aligns with the EU rural development policy and promotes economic growth and employment.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €200 million financing agreement with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies operating in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors across Europe.

The financing is part of the EIB’s broader €3 billion pan-European agricultural programme, launched in 2024 to support sustainable investment across the sector. The programme places a particular emphasis on improving access to finance for young, new and female farmers, who often face structural barriers in securing funding.

The financing will be rolled out across several EU Member States, with initial allocations expected in Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.

At least 30% of the financing will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability, supporting investments such as energy-efficient agricultural equipment like tractors and combine harvesters, renewable energy solutions, and technologies contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The programme will also support the modernisation and productivity of the agricultural sector, particularly through investments in assets with long economic lifetimes that are often difficult to finance through traditional banking channels.

By leveraging BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions’ pan-European platform, the initiative is expected to improve access to long-term financing, reduce financing costs, extend maturities and mobilise additional private investment. A minimum of 70% of the financing will be allocated to SMEs, with midcaps representing up to 30%.

“This operation will help European farmers and agri‑businesses invest in modern, more sustainable equipment, strengthen their resilience and better manage climate and market pressures,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “By addressing persistent market gaps and working with trusted partners such as BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, we are making long‑term finance more accessible, accelerating the transition towards a more resource‑efficient and competitive agricultural sector.”

“This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting the transformation of European agriculture by making financing more accessible, more flexible and more aligned with the challenges our clients face,” said Neil Pein, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions. “By combining the strength of the EIB with our pan-European leasing platform, we are helping farmers and agri-businesses invest in more efficient, sustainable equipment while preserving their capacity to grow.”

This initiative contributes directly to key European policy objectives, including the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the EU Vision for Agriculture and Food, while aligning with the EIB Group’s 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap, where agriculture and bioeconomy are identified as core priorities.

It also addresses persistent market failures in rural financing, particularly the limited availability of long-term funding for agricultural businesses.

In 2025, the EIB Group provided €6.9 billion in financing to the agriculture and bioeconomy sector, with approximately 60% channelled to SMEs via partner financial institutions.

Through this collaboration, the EIB and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions aim to accelerate the transition towards a more resilient, sustainable and competitive European agricultural sector, ensuring that financing reaches businesses where it is most needed.

Background information

About EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

About BNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions offers capital-efficient business equipment financing solutions in key sectors including agriculture, construction, transportation, materials handling, ICT, healthcare, and green tech.

Drawing on its 70-year history, its partners and clients rely on its market expertise, asset know-how, and advisory services to propel their growth, transformation, and transition to a low-carbon circular economy. In 2025, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions advanced €15.5 billion in asset finance and presently manages a €38.8 billion leased asset portfolio.

Present in 18 countries across Europe and Türkiye, and employing over 3 000 experts, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions also offers vendor finance solutions in the USA and Canada in partnership with Bank of Montreal, and in China through a joint venture with Jiangsu Financial Leasing.

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions is fully owned by BNP Paribas and is positioned within the Group’s Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division.

For more information, visit leasingsolutions.bnpparibas