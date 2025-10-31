Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/03/2026 : € 200,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
9 March 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/03/2026
20240870
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS
BNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The pan European facility will support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in several EU countries, with partial dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The aim is to enable the intermediary to fund investment projects in the agricultural sector carried out SMEs across EU and enhance access to financing for SMEs, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Up to 30% of the scheme will be dedicated to supporting SMEs in implementing green investments to enhance their environmental performance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
31 October 2025
2 March 2026
