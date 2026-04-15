Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ING and EIB unlock €800 million for SMEs and mid‑caps in the Netherlands and Belgium

Lower interest rates for sustainable, future-ready business investments

15 April 2026
EIB

ING and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are joining forces to make €800 million available for investments that will help small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid‑caps in the Netherlands and Belgium become more sustainable and future ready. The EIB is providing ING with a €400 million loan, which is itself also making €400 million available for these financings

Thanks to the favourable terms offered by the EIB, businesses can benefit from lower interest rates on new loans and leases that support sustainable business operations. Of the total amount, €300 million will be available to companies in Belgium and €500 million to ING business customers in the Netherlands.

ING and the EIB have worked together for many years. Through eight previous programmes, more than 4 100 companies have received financing totalling €2.85 billion since 2009.

Laurens de Vos, head of Business Banking at ING Netherlands, said: “Our long‑standing partnership with the EIB will once again enable us to support businesses in their energy transition. With this facility, we are not only helping businesses become more sustainable, but also working together to build a future-ready economy.”

Saskia Bauters, head of Business Banking at ING Belgium, added: “By passing on the financial advantage from the EIB, we will significantly increase the investment capacity of small and medium businesses in Belgium. This benefit motivates entrepreneurs to switch to a sustainable and future-proof business model faster and in a more targeted way. The facility will become available to our customers in the coming weeks.”

Chantal Schrijver, head of the EIB office in the Netherlands, added: “The current circumstances once again show that Europe needs to reduce its dependence on others, especially in the energy sector. Facilities like this give companies the financial headroom they need to become more sustainable and to grow, supporting our strategic autonomy in the process.”

Torsten Brand, head of the EIB office in Belgium, highlighted access to finance for Belgian companies: “Our cooperation with ING will give small and medium businesses greater opportunities in challenging times. Now is the moment for them to think long term and invest in sustainability. This is a priority for the EIB, and we are pleased to be able to provide financing for this together with ING.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. Its mission is to help people stay a step ahead in life and in business. With more than 60 000 employees, ING Bank serves retail and business customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (INGA NA, INGA.AS), the Brussels Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (American depositary receipts: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING’s business strategy. ING is included in the FTSE4Good Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (Europe and World), where it ranks among the leading companies in the banking sector. Society is transitioning to a low-carbon economy – so is ING and so are its customers. While ING finances many sustainable activities, a larger share of its financing is still directed elsewhere. Find out more about the progress it is making at ING and a sustainable society.

For more information and (royalty-free) images and video material, please visit nieuws.ing.nl or follow us on X: @INGnl_nieuws.

Related project(s)

ING BANK SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS L4SME-MIDCAPS 3

Financing of sustainable projects of SMEs & Mid-Caps in the Benelux countries including Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Signed | 07/07/2025

Contact

Tim Smit

Press Office

Reference

2026-133-EN

Share

Related tags

  • SMEs
  • management committee
  • Robert E. de Groot
Show more Show less

More press releases
31 March 2026

Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement with OLVG in Amsterdam to finance the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project. The €225 million loan is part of a broader financing package that will enable OLVG to modernise its Amsterdam‑West site. The investment programme will help create a modern, energy‑efficient hospital designed to deliver patient care in a smarter, more efficient way. It will also support digital healthcare, enabling patients to receive care remotely from their homes.

Hospitals Health and life sciences Management committee Robert E. de Groot The Netherlands European Union Social infrastructure
23 March 2026

Netherlands: Port of Rotterdam continues greening efforts with EU financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €90 million to the Port of Rotterdam Authority for the installation of shore power facilities at three deep-sea container terminals in the port of Rotterdam. The loan will finance Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco. In addition to the onshore power supply installation, Rotterdam Shore Power will deliver the grid connection, cabling and other associated construction and excavation works. In total, eight kilometres of quay will be equipped with shore power, with 35 connection points for seagoing container vessels.

Transport Management committee Nadia Calviño Robert E. de Groot The Netherlands European Union Social infrastructure
2 February 2026

Belgium: EIB Group 2025 figures, €2.6 bn in financing for social infrastructure, innovation, and the green transition.

The European Investment Bank Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), again recorded a high level of activity in Belgium in 2025. The EIB Group put its financial power behind key issues, such as social and affordable housing, energy efficiency, and energy and water infrastructure in the framework of the green transition. At the same time, the EIF supported entrepreneurship and access to finance by supporting local intermediaries and investment funds that support innovative Belgian businesses.