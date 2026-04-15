ING and EIB unlock €800 million for SMEs and mid‑caps in the Netherlands and Belgium

EIB

ING and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are joining forces to make €800 million available for investments that will help small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid‑caps in the Netherlands and Belgium become more sustainable and future ready. The EIB is providing ING with a €400 million loan, which is itself also making €400 million available for these financings

Thanks to the favourable terms offered by the EIB, businesses can benefit from lower interest rates on new loans and leases that support sustainable business operations. Of the total amount, €300 million will be available to companies in Belgium and €500 million to ING business customers in the Netherlands.

ING and the EIB have worked together for many years. Through eight previous programmes, more than 4 100 companies have received financing totalling €2.85 billion since 2009.

Laurens de Vos, head of Business Banking at ING Netherlands, said: “Our long‑standing partnership with the EIB will once again enable us to support businesses in their energy transition. With this facility, we are not only helping businesses become more sustainable, but also working together to build a future-ready economy.”

Saskia Bauters, head of Business Banking at ING Belgium, added: “By passing on the financial advantage from the EIB, we will significantly increase the investment capacity of small and medium businesses in Belgium. This benefit motivates entrepreneurs to switch to a sustainable and future-proof business model faster and in a more targeted way. The facility will become available to our customers in the coming weeks.”

Chantal Schrijver, head of the EIB office in the Netherlands, added: “The current circumstances once again show that Europe needs to reduce its dependence on others, especially in the energy sector. Facilities like this give companies the financial headroom they need to become more sustainable and to grow, supporting our strategic autonomy in the process.”

Torsten Brand, head of the EIB office in Belgium, highlighted access to finance for Belgian companies: “Our cooperation with ING will give small and medium businesses greater opportunities in challenging times. Now is the moment for them to think long term and invest in sustainability. This is a priority for the EIB, and we are pleased to be able to provide financing for this together with ING.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. Its mission is to help people stay a step ahead in life and in business. With more than 60 000 employees, ING Bank serves retail and business customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (INGA NA, INGA.AS), the Brussels Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (American depositary receipts: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING’s business strategy. ING is included in the FTSE4Good Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (Europe and World), where it ranks among the leading companies in the banking sector. Society is transitioning to a low-carbon economy – so is ING and so are its customers. While ING finances many sustainable activities, a larger share of its financing is still directed elsewhere. Find out more about the progress it is making at ING and a sustainable society.

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