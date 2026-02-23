Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Ukrainian kindergarten in Lviv oblast reopens following EU-funded upgrade to improve energy efficiency

23 February 2026
EIB
  • In Verkhnia Bilka village, Lviv Oblast, the kindergarten has reopened following a €490 000 renovation financed under the EIB’s Ukraine Early Recovery Programme.
  • Equipped with a heat generator, the facility can now stay warm and remain open even during power and heating disruptions.
  • As the only kindergarten in the community, it restores access to early childhood education for local children.

As Ukraine marks four years since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, continues to support the restoration of essential social infrastructure, helping communities maintain basic services. Today, the Bilochka kindergarten in the village of Verkhnia Bilka, Lviv oblast, reopened after a major renovation, providing a safe and functional environment for children aged three to five.

The upgraded kindergarten now offers early childhood education for 40 children and improved working conditions for 13 staff members. A heat generator was installed to ensure the facility remains warm and operational during power and heating disruptions.

The renovation also included full insulation, replacement of utilities, installation of new equipment, two playgrounds and outdoor lighting. The building is now fully inclusive, with step-free entrances, wide doorways for wheelchair access, tactile navigation elements, Braille signage and adapted restrooms.

 “For four years of war, the EIB has stood firmly with Ukraine. By restoring essential social infrastructure, we help communities maintain access to education and other basic services that keep daily life running,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning said: “Across Ukraine, the European Union continues to support communities in maintaining essential services despite the challenges of war. By investing in projects like this EU-funded energy efficiency upgrade, local kindergartens can reopen safely, families receive the support they need, and communities in Lviv oblast remain resilient and strong.”

The upgrades to the Bilochka kindergarten were completed between September 2024 and November 2025 under the €200 million EIB-financed Ukraine Early Recovery Programme. The programme is one of three joint EU-EIB recovery initiatives implemented together with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Ensuring that every hryvnia is used effectively and delivers tangible results for people is very important to us. The restored kindergarten is first and foremost about children’s comfort and safety, as well as modern conditions for learning and development. Projects like this demonstrate that cooperation with partners brings real results for communities,” said Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Riabykin Oleksii.

In Lviv Oblast, under the recovery programmes, the EIB is supporting 15 projects to repair and upgrade educational, healthcare, water and heating facilities. Five projects are now completed, including the modernisation of the Bilochka kindergarten in Verkhnia Bilka village, St. Luke’s Hospital in Lviv, Preschool No. 7 Dzvinochok in Truskavets, the school in the village of Sukhovolia, and the Vinochok preschool in the town of Mostyska. These initiatives are being implemented in close cooperation with local authorities.

Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said: “Together with our European partners, we continue to support communities across the region, including those hosting internally displaced people. Restoring social infrastructure like this kindergarten helps ensure essential services remain available for families despite the challenges of war.”

Head of the Pidberiztsi territorial community Vasyl Koval added: “In our village, this is the only kindergarten, making it vital for local families. Its reopening ensures children have a safe and warm place to learn, while parents can continue working and supporting their households.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Auke Lootsma concluded: “Despite four years of war, EIB recovery programmes continue to improve the daily life of Ukrainians. Together with local authorities, UNDP helps deliver initiatives like this kindergarten, ensuring children and families have safe and reliable spaces in their communities.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The reconstruction of the kindergarten in Verkhnia Bilka village in Lviv oblast was implemented as part of the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, one of three recovery initiatives supported by the EIB. As of February 2026, the EIB has provided €740 million through these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-government entities are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The UNDP in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.

Contact

Olga Sushytska

Press Office

Reference

2026-069-EN

