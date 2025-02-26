Ukraine: Renovated hospital and preschool open in Lviv Oblast with EU bank support

EIB

Lviv’s St Luke’s Hospital has been upgraded to provide better medical care and a more resilient environment for patients, visitors and healthcare workers amid wartime challenges.

Preschool No.7 in Truskavets has been renovated to improve energy efficiency to provide a stable learning space for children and educators, including those displaced by the war.

These projects are part of the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, aimed at rebuilding essential social infrastructure in Ukrainian communities.

As Ukraine marks three years of Russia’s full-scale war, the European Union continues to support the reconstruction of the country’s vital infrastructure. Two public buildings in Lviv Oblast – St Luke’s Hospital in Lviv and preschool No.7 “Dzvinochok” in Truskavets – have officially opened after renovations. Supported by the European Union and its financial arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), these projects are part of the broader Ukraine Early Recovery Programme that funds the restoration of essential social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, water and heating systems and social housing. As war-affected communities continue to face immense challenges, these investments help ensure access to critical services and create more resilient spaces.

Lviv’s St Luke’s Hospital, a key emergency and specialised care centre, has undergone a €940 000 renovation to improve services for its 50 000 annual patients. Home to western Ukraine’s largest burn unit, it plays a crucial role in treating severe injuries. The upgrades, in particular facade insulation and energy efficiency improvements, enhance the hospital’s resilience while creating a more comfortable space for patients, including internally displaced persons.

A €330 000 renovation of preschool No.7 “Dzvinochok” in Truskavets, Lviv Oblast, has created a more energy-efficient and welcoming learning space for pupils including for children displaced by the war and for staff. The project significantly increased the appeal of the building, while increasing its energy efficiency and reducing energy costs. With improved insulation the preschool is now more resilient and sustainable.

In Lviv Oblast, two facilities have already been renovated and six are undergoing reconstruction under the EIB recovery programmes, with a total investment of over €15 million. This includes six educational institutions and two medical facilities, improving access to education and healthcare in the region.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “From day one of Russia’s full-scale war and throughout these three difficult years, the EIB has stood by Ukraine, providing vital support to help the country withstand, recover and rebuild. The reopening of renovated hospital and school in Lviv Oblast is a testament to this ongoing effort, bringing tangible improvements to people’s daily lives.”

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said: “Every rebuilt hospital, school, and kindergarten sends a clear message: the EU stands firmly with Ukraine. Together with the EIB, we are not only helping to repair what has been damaged but also laying the foundations for a stronger, safer Ukraine that is ready to thrive as part of the EU.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said: “Together with the EIB, EU Delegation and UNDP, we are modernising outdated and war-damaged infrastructure across Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians already benefit from renovated schools, hospitals and kindergartens. We have recently launched the first phase of the Ukraine Recovery III programme, paving the way for additional impactful initiatives that will enhance communities and improve the lives of Ukrainians thanks to the EU support.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko said: “Rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure is crucial for strengthening resilience and improving living conditions for our people. With the support of the EU, we are delivering critical projects that enhance healthcare, education and public services. The three EIB-backed recovery programmes, worth €640 million, play a key role in this effort, helping communities rebuild and move forward despite ongoing challenges.”

Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said: “The EU bank’s investment in Lviv Oblast is strengthening our region’s infrastructure at a critical time. With many communities hosting large numbers of displaced people, improving healthcare, education and essential services is more important than ever. These projects help ensure that our cities and towns remain functional, resilient and able to meet the needs of all who live here.”

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi said: “Restoring and strengthening our city’s infrastructure is essential to supporting both our residents and those who have found refuge here due to the war. With the support of the EU, we are rebuilding vital facilities to ensure Lviv remains a city of resilience, opportunity and hope. Today, we inaugurated a renovated hospital, with many other projects underway to improve daily life and build a stronger future for our community.”

Mayor of Truskavets Andriy Kulchynsky said: “We are grateful to the EU for this investment in our community. The renovation of Preschool No.7 creates a warm, modern and energy-efficient space where our children can learn and grow.”

UNDP Resident Representative to Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “Behind every rebuilt hospital and renovated school, we see renewed hope for Ukrainian families and communities. UNDP's partnership with local authorities isn't just about infrastructure – it's about restoring essential services that affect people's daily lives. Working alongside the EU and EIB, we're helping transform technical recovery projects into tangible improvements for children seeking education, patients needing care and citizens rebuilding their futures.”

Background information

EIB in Ukraine

The EIB Group has been supporting Ukraine’s resilience, economy and efforts to rebuild since the very first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In 2024, the Bank supported projects aimed at securing Ukraine’s energy supply, repairing critical infrastructure that has been damaged, and ensuring that essential services continue to be delivered across the country. This brings the total amount of aid the EIB has disbursed since the start of the war to over €2.2 billion.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

Renovations of a hospital and kindergarten in Lviv Oblast were carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP), a €200 million multisectoral framework loan from the EIB. Overall, the Bank finances three recovery programmes, totalling €640 million, which are provided as framework loans to the government of Ukraine. Through these programmes, Ukrainian communities gain access to financial resources to restore essential social infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating, and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees the programme implementation, while local authorities and self-governments are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.