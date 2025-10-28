Europe backs first cervical cancer vaccination campaign in Angola

EIB

Angola’s first national vaccination campaign will immunise over 2 million girls aged 9–12 against cervical cancer.

The national rollout began this week with coordinated delivery across schools, clinics, and communities in all 21 provinces.

The campaign is backed by €50 million in EIB financing and a €4.5 million EU grant under the Global Gateway initiative.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) is supporting Angola’s vaccination campaign to protect around two million girls aged 9 to 12 against the human papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer, with €50 million in financing. The campaign is also benefiting from an EU grant of €4.5 million. It is led by the country’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The launch event took place on 27 October in Namibe Province and marks the beginning of a 10-day vaccination drive. Immunisation will be delivered through schools, health facilities, and community outreach services to ensure equitable access. From 2026, Angola will integrate vaccination against cervical cancer into its routine childhood immunisation programme for all 9-year-old girls.

Cervical cancer remains a serious public health challenge, which can be tackled with appropriate protective vaccination. In 2022, more than 900 cases were diagnosed in Angola, accounting for approximately 17% of all cancers treated in the country. However, the disease is largely preventable: the HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and provides long-term protection with a single dose.

EIB President, Nadia Calviño said: “Every vaccinated girl represents a life with more hope and opportunity. By standing proudly with Angola in this campaign against cervical cancer, we are helping protect not just health, but the future and dignity of an entire generation of young women.”

Minister of Health of Angola, Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta added: “It is with great satisfaction that we witness, in this beautiful province of Namibe, the launch of the National Vaccination Campaign against Cervical Cancer — a historic milestone for public health and for the future of women in Angola.”

First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço who is supporting the campaign said:

“This vaccine, which begins to be administered today, is a shield of love. A form of protection and the result of years of research and effort to ensure that the women of tomorrow can live free from the suffering caused by cervical cancer.”

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, whose responsibilities include health added:

“This campaign is proof that when we invest together in people, we build stronger, healthier societies. The EIB is proud to support Angola’s future — in girls who will grow to lead, learn and lift their communities.”

Rosário Bento Pais, Ambassador of the European Union to Angola, added:

“Through the Global Gateway, the European Union is investing in people and in partnerships that make a lasting difference. Our collaboration with Angola and the EIB shows how European support is helping to strengthen public health and create opportunities for the next generation.”

The campaign, reflects Angola’s commitment to the WHO’s Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer by 2050, and supports the objectives of Angola’s National Development Plan 2023–2027 and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

Photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.