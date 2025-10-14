Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The EIB Group at IMF/World Bank Group Meetings: Defending the multilateral rules-based order for a safer more prosperous world

14 October 2025
EIB
  • EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle to join global partners at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington DC.
  • Alongside fellow Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), the EIB Group will play an active role in reinforcing the network of MDBs to work better together as a system.
  • EIB Group will announce new support for Ukraine and access to water in South Asia, and financing for small rural businesses and women entrepreneurs in West Africa.
  • EIB Group will present its Investment Survey, highlighting investment trends among 12,000 European businesses and their American counterparts, at a meeting of chief economists in Washington.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is participating in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund this week in Washington D.C.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle are representing the Bank, reaffirming the EIB Group’s commitment, as the financial arm of the European Union owned by its 27 Member States, to a multilateral, rules-based global system.

During the meetings, the EIB Group is expected to announce several strategic agreements, including:

  • With the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to urgently get recovery and local heating projects off the ground in Ukraine ahead of the coming winter.
  • Support for access to clean water in South Asia.
  • Backing for rural entrepreneurs and women-led businesses in West Africa.

President Calviño said, “In this shifting geopolitical landscape, Europe is a reliable partner; a beacon of economic stability and democratic values. The IMF-World Bank meetings are a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and global partnerships built on trust and mutual respect, for a safer, more prosperous world.

Vice-President Fayolle added, “Europe is staying the course. The announcements we will make in Washington reflect our commitment to mobilise investment where it is needed most, from rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine to supporting clean water in South Asia and empowering women entrepreneurs in West Africa.

The EIB Group leadership will also join the leaders of MDBs, currently chaired by the Council of Europe Development Bank, to discuss deepening cooperation and improving the way they work as a system. The EIB will update partners on the second phase of the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap, recently approved unanimously by its shareholders, the 27 EU Member States and its strategic orientation for global operations.

Additionally, EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella will share the latest EIB Group Investment Survey, analysing investment trends across 12,000 European companies across all European Union Member States, with an additional sample from the United States.

President Calviño will also participate in several high-level public discussions alongside international partners, including, Devex Impact House, Atlantic Council and Council on Foreign Relations. These engagements underscore the EIB Group’s role as a key actor in global development finance, climate action and economic resilience.

For more information about the EIB Group at the WBG/IMF annual meetings, visit: The EIB at the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings 2025

Background information  

EIB 

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.  

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.  

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.  

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

Contact

Shirin Wheeler

Monica Faro

Press Office

Reference

2025-384-EN

Share

Related tags

  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
  • Nadia Calviño
Show more Show less

More press releases
14 October 2025

Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector

At the World Food Forum in Rome, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed during her keynote speech the bank’s commitment to strengthening agriculture worldwide, with a particular focus on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Management committee Sustainability Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
14 October 2025

EIB Global joins forces with India Energy Transition Fund to drive $300 million in sustainable growth in India

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, is investing up to $60 million in the India Energy Transition Fund, a new greenfield infrastructure fund that will accelerate private capital investment in sustainable infrastructure and support decarbonisation efforts in India. It is the country’s first energy transition fund managed by a domestic fund manager. The announcement was made today in New Delhi by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and CEO of EAAA Alternatives Subahoo Chordia.

Management committee Nicola Beer Sustainability India Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Energy
13 October 2025

Global Gateway Forum: EU enhances support to ASEAN Power Grid development

Today, the European Union has announced its increased support for sustainable energy connectivity in Southeast Asia. In a partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and international actors, the EU will scale up its engagement in the ASEAN Power Grid development in a Team Europe approach, bringing together the EU, its Member States, development finance institutions and private sector to maximise impact. To mark this commitment, the EU, European partners and the Asian Development Bank signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to advance the ASEAN Power Grid. 