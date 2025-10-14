The EIB Group at IMF/World Bank Group Meetings: Defending the multilateral rules-based order for a safer more prosperous world

EIB

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle to join global partners at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington DC.

Alongside fellow Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), the EIB Group will play an active role in reinforcing the network of MDBs to work better together as a system.

EIB Group will announce new support for Ukraine and access to water in South Asia, and financing for small rural businesses and women entrepreneurs in West Africa.

EIB Group will present its Investment Survey, highlighting investment trends among 12,000 European businesses and their American counterparts, at a meeting of chief economists in Washington.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is participating in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund this week in Washington D.C.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle are representing the Bank, reaffirming the EIB Group’s commitment, as the financial arm of the European Union owned by its 27 Member States, to a multilateral, rules-based global system.

During the meetings, the EIB Group is expected to announce several strategic agreements, including:

With the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to urgently get recovery and local heating projects off the ground in Ukraine ahead of the coming winter.

Support for access to clean water in South Asia.

Backing for rural entrepreneurs and women-led businesses in West Africa.

President Calviño said, “In this shifting geopolitical landscape, Europe is a reliable partner; a beacon of economic stability and democratic values. The IMF-World Bank meetings are a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and global partnerships built on trust and mutual respect, for a safer, more prosperous world.”

Vice-President Fayolle added, “Europe is staying the course. The announcements we will make in Washington reflect our commitment to mobilise investment where it is needed most, from rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine to supporting clean water in South Asia and empowering women entrepreneurs in West Africa.”

The EIB Group leadership will also join the leaders of MDBs, currently chaired by the Council of Europe Development Bank, to discuss deepening cooperation and improving the way they work as a system. The EIB will update partners on the second phase of the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap, recently approved unanimously by its shareholders, the 27 EU Member States and its strategic orientation for global operations.

Additionally, EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella will share the latest EIB Group Investment Survey, analysing investment trends across 12,000 European companies across all European Union Member States, with an additional sample from the United States.

President Calviño will also participate in several high-level public discussions alongside international partners, including, Devex Impact House, Atlantic Council and Council on Foreign Relations. These engagements underscore the EIB Group’s role as a key actor in global development finance, climate action and economic resilience.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

