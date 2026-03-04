Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB and WTO sign first agreement to strengthen cooperation on global trade and investment

4 March 2026
EIB
  • EIB Global and the World Trade Organization Secretariat sign first partnership to boost sustainable trade and investment worldwide.
  • Agreement aims to help remove barriers to trade and investment expanding opportunities for partner countries and European businesses.
  • Signed at EIB Group Forum, accord paves way for a pilot “Trade and Investment Facilitation Initiative” combining regulatory reforms with EIB financing initially in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat have taken an unprecedented step to support sustainable global commerce and economic development. The EIB Group's arm for international partnerships and development finance, EIB Global, and the WTO Secretariat today signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation to promote investment, facilitate trade and enhance commerce-related capacity building. The agreement will allow partner countries to benefit from the EIB's financial firepower supported by WTO’s regulatory reform agenda, in an integrated approach.

The partnership, signed at the EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg, also includes the “EIB-WTO Trade and Investment Facilitation Initiative” to mobilise capital, support improved investment regulation and bolster trade between the European Union and partner countries. The initiative is developed in consultation with the European Commission, to create mutually beneficial investment and trade opportunities in line with the EU’s Global Gateway priorities. Initially, this will focus on selected partner countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and critical sectors to unlock investments linked to priorities such as green and digital transition, health, education and training, sustainable growth and decent job creation.

“Europe stands firmly behind a fair and rules-based global trading system,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “This agreement between the European Investment Bank and the World Trade Organization Secretariat will help turn trade policy dialogue into concrete, high-impact investments. It will help partner countries attract more and better-quality investment, while supporting reform and creating new trading opportunities for EU businesses. At a time when we need them most, it contributes to win-win partnerships based on mutual respect for shared prosperity."

Under the agreement, the EIB Group and the WTO Secretariat will also work on analytical and research activities, exchanging insights on global investment and trade trends to inform policy and operational decisions. They will collaborate to strengthen trade, investment and regulatory frameworks in partner countries. The collaboration will particularly support the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement concluded among over three-quarters of WTO members, which establishes the first global set of rules to facilitate foreign direct investment flows by improving regulatory frameworks and cutting red tape.

“The new EIB–WTO partnership represents an important step toward mobilizing finance and strengthening the investment environment in developing countries,” said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. “At a time when global foreign direct investment flows are lower than we need them to be, the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement offers participating Members a practical framework to reduce risk, enhance transparency, and reinforce regulatory predictability. This partnership aligns policy reform efforts with catalytic financing, and thus promises to unlock private investment in strategic sectors, including critical minerals, digital technologies, and the bioeconomy, beginning with a pilot group of African countries and expanding over time.”

A central part of the new agreement is the launch of the EIB–WTO Trade and Investment Facilitation Initiative with an initial phase in Africa, which spans regulatory reforms, investment planning and project preparation. The EIB and the WTO Secretariat will assist countries in assessing their needs and help develop operational action plans that identify specific reforms needed to unlock investment.

The EIB will then support the preparation of projects through its advisory activities, helping priority investments reach full readiness for financing. Finally, EIB funding and blended finance instruments could be made available for investments – an approach that aims to unlock additional private capital and to ensure sustainable, long-term development.

In parallel, the EIB is also working on other initiatives to promote EU exports and investments in larger volumes and at more competitive prices globally, both inside and outside the union.

Background information 

The EIBGroup  

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. 

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs. 

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 12 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital). 

Photos of the EIB Group's spokespeople and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.   

EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

EIB and WTO sign first agreement to strengthen cooperation on global trade and investment

©EIB
Download original
EIB and WTO sign first agreement to strengthen cooperation on global trade and investment

©EIB
Download original
EIB and WTO sign first agreement to strengthen cooperation on global trade and investment

©EIB
Download original

Contact

Begum Iman

Press Office

Reference

2026-084-EN

Share

Related tags

  • management committee
  • EIB Group Forum
  • Nadia Calviño
Show more Show less

More press releases
4 March 2026

EIB Global pledges more than €1 billion in support of Mission 300 Goals

The European Investment Bank (EIB) pledged to deliver more than €1 billion of financing for renewable energy projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, supporting the goals of Mission 300 – to bring electricity to 300 million people on the continent. EIB Group President Nadia Calviño announced the pledge at the EIB Group Forum.

Electricity Management committee EIB Group Forum Nadia Calviño Global development Energy
26 February 2026

EIB Group provided a record €1.5 billion for Ukraine in 2025

The European Investment Bank, together with the European Investment Fund as part of the EIB Group, delivered almost €1.5 billion in financing in 2025 – a record year of support since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Solidarity with Ukraine Management committee Nadia Calviño Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
24 February 2026

Albania: EIB Global signs €350 000 technical assistance grant for restoration of National Historical Museum in Tirana

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Albanian Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport to provide a €350 000 grant, enabling consultancy services for the urban restoration and reconstruction of the National Historical Museum in Tirana, a national heritage site damaged by the 2019 earthquake. The grant will finance project preparation, design and technical reviews, supervision, project management and procurement.  