EIB Group provided a record €1.5 billion for Ukraine in 2025

EIB

In 2025, the EIB Group provided €1.5 billion in new financing for energy, infrastructure, small businesses and EU integration.

Working hand in hand with the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, the EIB Group supports urgent needs while advancing long-term recovery.

Since 2022, more than €4 billion in EU-guaranteed financing has been delivered to strengthen critical infrastructure, safeguard municipal services and sustain economic activity during wartime.

The European Investment Bank, together with the European Investment Fund as part of the EIB Group, delivered almost €1.5 billion in financing in 2025 – a record year of support since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The financing supports essential services including energy, water and heating, transport, healthcare and education, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through loans, guarantees and equity

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said: “Today, more than ever, Europe stands with Ukraine. At the EIB Group, Ukraine is a top priority. Our focus is clear: energy, heating, water, transport, healthcare and education – the systems that keep daily life running and the country strong.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said: “EU guarantees empower the EIB to invest at scale in Ukraine, ensuring that European solidarity delivers tangible results. Combined with EU grants and technical assistance, this support reinforces resilience and moves Ukraine closer to the European Union.

Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olga Zykova said: “Securing stable external financing is essential to keep the country functioning and rebuilding during wartime. We value our close cooperation with the European Investment Bank in supporting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction across the country.”

First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Alyona Shkrum said: “Restoring housing, water and municipal infrastructure is essential for communities. Our cooperation with the EIB helps cities across Ukraine rebuild faster and keep vital services running.”

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Yegor Perelygin said: “Financing for businesses remains critical in wartime. Cooperation with the EIB helps companies sustain jobs, continue operating and stay connected to the European economy.”

Energy security and resilience

Ensuring reliable electricity and heating remained central to Ukraine’s stability in 2025. Energy security therefore stood at the core of the EIB’s support.

In 2025, the EIB signed a €300 million operation with Naftogaz Ukraine, complemented by a €127 million EU grant, enabled through Norway’s Ukraine Facility contribution, to replenish gas reserves and stabilise supply. Naftogaz committed to reinvest an equivalent amount into renewable energy and decarbonisation projects.

The Bank also provided €120 million to Ukrhydroenergo to rehabilitate strategic hydropower plants and €200 million through partner banks to help municipalities restore and modernise district heating systems.

Rebuilding essential services

The EIB continued restoring essential services across Ukraine, working with communities from the EU frontier to the frontline

Through three Recovery Programmes worth €740 million – including €100 million signed in 2025 – the Bank is supporting the reconstruction of water supply, district heating and municipal infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and housing in over 150 communities. More than 500 projects are now under implementation nationwide.

In 2025, the EIB also signed the €100 million Ukraine Water Recovery project to repair and modernise water and wastewater systems damaged by the war, helping restore access to safe drinking water and sanitation for millions of Ukrainians.

Connectivity and EU integration

In 2025, the EIB continued to bring Ukraine closer to the European Union through strategic infrastructure investments. A €134 million loan is supporting the repair of key bridges and roads and the upgrade of border infrastructure along the EU Solidarity Lanes, helping keep trade flowing and strengthening economic integration.

The Bank also provided €40 million to roll out Ukraine’s EU-aligned 112 emergency system, improving nationwide emergency response.

In addition, the first European-standard railway line between Chop and Uzhhorod was inaugurated, marking a concrete step towards deeper transport integration with the European Union.

Supporting the economy and the private sector

Maintaining economic activity remained critical for Ukraine’s resilience in 2025. The EIB expanded private-sector support through SME financing, equity investments and EU export credit guarantees.

Agreements with seven Ukrainian banks were signed under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility, expected to unlock around €250 million in financing for approximately 4 600 SMEs, including businesses led by veterans, displaced persons, women and young entrepreneurs.

The EIB also invested €15 million in the Ukraine Phoenix Tech Fund and €50 million in the Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund, helping to mobilise private capital for recovery and reconstruction. A €70 million loan to Ukrgasbank expanded access to long-term financing for SMEs and mid-caps, supporting jobs and green investment.

Together with the European Commission, the EIB advanced a €300 million EU export credit guarantee facility under InvestEU, supporting European companies exporting to Ukraine and strengthening economic ties with the European Union.

Scaling up implementation and impact in 2026

In 2026, energy resilience will remain a top priority, alongside expanding support for the private sector, including risk-sharing instruments and financing for SMEs and larger companies.

The Bank will also strengthen support for social and municipal infrastructure, including social housing, connectivity and essential services, while increasing advisory and technical assistance to help Ukraine meet EU accession requirements and align investments with European standards.

As the European Union’s financing arm, the EIB remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s resilience, recovery and irreversible path towards European Union integration.

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.