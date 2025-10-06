Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB supports Evides in the sustainable and future-proof supply of drinking water

6 October 2025
EIB
  • EIB lends €200 million to Dutch water company Evides Waterbedrijf to support safe, high quality drinking water for over 2.5 million residents across three provinces and to support the industrial water supply.
  • The focus of the financing is to further improve the climate resilience and sustainability of its distribution network and prepare Evides’ infrastructure for future challenges.
  • Investments are part of Evides’ 2025-2028 development plans, which aim to better cope withwater demands, as well as addressing the deteriorating water quality of its sources.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €200 million loan agreement with Dutch public limited water company Evides. Active across the provinces of Zuid-Holland, Zeeland and the western part of the Province of Noord-Brabant, Evides serves over 2.5 million residents and companies in the Netherlands. The company’s 2025-2028 investment plan aims to make both its operational infrastructure and its distribution network more resilient and sustainable.

By improving the distribution network and adding new pumping and purification stations, the investments will help increase resilience to droughts and improve the protection of surface and groundwater resources. The water efficiency of the system will be improved by 70 kilometres of new distribution pipes, eliminating leakages along the networks and ensuring a more rational use of water resources.

“Most people probably don’t realise how good the drinking water in the country is, or how much investment it takes to keep that quality so high.” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “The EIB has invested nearly 2 billion euros in Dutch water projects in the last decade, supporting drinking water companies that serve nearly 90% population. Evides faces multiple challenges in the face of climate change and increased water use, and we’re happy to support them in future-proofing their facilities and network.”

Evides’ 2025 - 2028 investment programme mainly concerns the upgrade and extension of both surface and groundwater production facilities, storage reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of water transport mains and water distribution networks. The construction of a new drinking water treatment plant in central Zeeland and the enlargement and upgrade of facilities for the supply of processed water for industrial purposes are also part of the expenses supported by the EIB loan.

“This loan is instrumental for carrying out our investment program” said Evides’ interim-CEO Edgar Ruijgers. “The EIB’s trust in Evides confirms that we are a financially healthy company and that we are credible on our strategy to deliver our sustainable investment program. With the EIB-loan, we will continue to be a reliable supplier of drinking water and industrial water services to our clients 24/7.”

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The Netherlands owns a 5,2% share of the EIB. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals and national priorities. More than 90% of its activity is in Europe. Over the last ten years, the EIB has made available more than €27 billion in financing for Dutch projects in various sectors, including research & development, sustainable mobility, drinking water, healthcare and SMEs. In 2024 the EIB Group, which also includes the EIB’s subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), made available more than €3 billion for Dutch projects.

Evides Waterbedrijf is a water company that supplies reliable and safe drinking water to 2.5 million clients in its home market, being the southern part of the province of Zuid-Holland, in the entire province of Zeeland, and the Brabantse Wal (the western part of the province of Noord-Brabant). Drinking water is prepared from water sourced 80% from the river Maas, 16% from ground water, and 4% from dune water. Evides is the second-largest water company in The Netherlands based on supply connections, supply volumes and revenue.

EVIDES WATER SUPPLY & REUSE

The project will support the promoter's capital expenditures programme 2025-2028 to enhance and ensure quality, security and efficiency of water supply and treatment, including distribution network investments.

