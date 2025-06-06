France: EIB joins forces with Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur to build Haliotis 2, a more modern, sustainable wastewater treatment plant

Shutterstock

An EIB loan for €170 million will allow Eau d’Azur, a company owned by the association of municipalities Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur, to rebuild and expand the Haliotis water treatment plant.

The project should raise plant productivity enough to serve 680 000 people in the Nice metropolitan area, and will also reduce the amount of wastewater discharged into the Mediterranean.

The EIB loan was announced the day before the UN Ocean Conference during the EIB Group Adaptation Days, an event organised jointly with the European Commission and with the support of EDHEC Business School.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the state agency for water and drainage management in the Nice metropolitan area have announced a financing agreement to construct Haliotis 2, an expanded water treatment plant that is more environmentally sustainable than its predecessor. The current plant, operated by the agency, treats most of the wastewater of the association of municipalities Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur.

The total financing contributed by the EIB is €170 million. The agreement was announced as part of the EIB Adaptation Days (5 to 6 June) held in Nice, organised by the EIB and the European Commission with the support of EDHEC Business School, on the day before the UN Ocean Conference (9 to 13 June).

“Wastewater management is a fundamental part of a balanced development process for a city or region,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. Haliotis 2 is an example of modern infrastructure that will allow for better water treatment and reuse and less discharge of wastewater into the Mediterranean, promoting environmental conservation in the Nice metropolitan area. As the climate bank of the European Union, the EIB is very proud to support Nice in this wonderful project to serve its residents and the region.” This project also fits into the EIB’s broader segment of operations around water. “Today, projects related to water make up more than half of the EIB’s activity for climate change adaptation,” Fayolle added.

Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, President of Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur and Vice-President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regional council explained, “Water supply is a major challenge of this century, especially for our region. It is our responsibility to take concrete action to conserve it. Haliotis 2 is the largest project in France for a next-generation water treatment plant, and a flagship project for Nice in terms of environmental and energy performance. This bastion of environmental technology will overcome climate challenges by creating value from wastewater – from biogas production, heat recovery and large-scale water reuse – and will play a central role in our Climate Plan to cut greenhouse gas emission by 55% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This ambitious project could never have seen the light of day without the critical support of the EIB, which is a key partner in our region’s climate transition.”

Several aspects of the project are part of a climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy. Those falling under climate adaptation are:

reusing treated wastewater (around 5 million m 3 per year) to conserve drinking water;

per year) to conserve drinking water; protecting the plant against flooding;

protecting the plant against the 100-year recurrence interval risk of marine submersion by storm surge or rising sea level to the year 2100.

In addition, reducing the amount of ocean pollution will be beneficial for marine life.

The EIB also provided Eau d’Azur with advisory services, in particular to consolidate the model used by the company’s management to make financial projections and explore new potential sources of EU-level financing.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives, by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. In France, the EIB Group signed more than 100 agreements in 2024, totalling €12.6 billion. Almost 60% of annual EIB Group financing supports projects that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

About Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur

Nestled between the sea and the mountains, the 51 municipalities that make up Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur span 1 479 km2 from the coastline of the Nice region to its beautiful countryside peaks. With its European and global spirit, the region is known for its allure, geographical diversity and vibrant economy. Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur works in many domains to promote a high standard of living: economic development, transport, housing, waste collection and treatment, water and sanitation management, roads, public lighting, parking, ski resorts, marinas, urban planning and geographical IT systems. It has also expanded its activity to cover all roadways, school transport, ZEA sites (zones d’activités économiques) and promoting the region internationally. It was created with two objectives: to make public services for the 51 municipalities more efficient, and to make the region as attractive as major European and Mediterranean cities.