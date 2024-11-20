NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2

The Project aims at significantly upgrading wastewater treatment in the area of Nice on the French Riviera. It is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, as the proposed investments are aimed at improving coastal water quality in the region and will allow Eau d'Azur to meet the zero-carbon emission target in wastewater management. The Project will help mitigate market failures in the wastewater sector by financing infrastructure, which generates environmental and health benefits that are not fully covered by the water tariffs in France. Moreover, the reuse of treated wastewater will produce additional benefits, compared to those deriving from wastewater treatment, such as access to irrigation water of better quality, that go beyond the mere increase of water availability. Finally, the Project will deliver substantial carbon reduction benefit, through the renewable energy generation (biogas and solar). None of these benefits would be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The EIB's involvement will provide a better interest rates and longer tenor than commonly available in the private financial market, contributing to greater diversification and stability of the borrower's financing.