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NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 170,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2024 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2 - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
04/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
Related press
France: EIB joins forces with Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur to build Haliotis 2, a more modern, sustainable wastewater treatment plant

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2024
20220408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
EAU D'AZUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Le projet concerne le financement des investissements relatifs à la reconstruction, l'agrandissement de la capacité et l'amelioration des performances environnementales de la station d'épuration des eaux usées HALIOTIS. Cette station est exploitée par Eau d'Azur et traite la plus grande part des eaux usées de la Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur.

Le projet vise l'amélioration du traitement des eaux usées pour environ 550 000 habitants de la Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur, avec une capacité nominale de la future installation de 680 000 Equivalents Habitants.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aims at significantly upgrading wastewater treatment in the area of Nice on the French Riviera. It is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, as the proposed investments are aimed at improving coastal water quality in the region and will allow Eau d'Azur to meet the zero-carbon emission target in wastewater management. The Project will help mitigate market failures in the wastewater sector by financing infrastructure, which generates environmental and health benefits that are not fully covered by the water tariffs in France. Moreover, the reuse of treated wastewater will produce additional benefits, compared to those deriving from wastewater treatment, such as access to irrigation water of better quality, that go beyond the mere increase of water availability. Finally, the Project will deliver substantial carbon reduction benefit, through the renewable energy generation (biogas and solar). None of these benefits would be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The EIB's involvement will provide a better interest rates and longer tenor than commonly available in the private financial market, contributing to greater diversification and stability of the borrower's financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet vise à maintenir la conformité avec la Directive 91/271/CEE relative au traitement des eaux urbaines résiduaires et la Directive 2000/60/CE établissant un cadre pour une politique communautaire dans le domaine de l'eau. Les travaux de la station de traitement des eaux usées relèvent de l'annexe I de la directive 2011/92/UE modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE, concernant l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE). Cette Directive a été retranscrite en droit français et au final, le projet relève du champ d'application de : - l'autorisation environnementale, procédure introduite par l'Ordonnance n°2017-80 du 26 janvier 2017 relative à l'autorisation environnementale et codifiée dans le Titre VIII du Livre 1er du Code de l'environnement, aux articles L181-1 à 31 et R181-1 à 56 ; - l'annexe de l'article R122-2 du Code de l'Environnement relatif à l'évaluation environnementale des projets, plans et programmes, - l'enquête publique, défini par l'article R123-1 du Code de l'Environnement. Un dossier de demande d'autorisation environnementale, comprenant une évaluation environnementale, a dont été établi et déposé en Préfecture. La procédure d'instruction, comprenant une phase d'enquête publique est en cours.

La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la réalisation du projet soient passés conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de passation des marchés, à la directive 2014/24/UE, 2014/25/UE ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, si nécessaire.

Comments

Par ce projet EAU d'AZUR démontre son intention de s'adapter aux changements climatiques. Par ailleurs, le montant financé du projet par le Banque est estimé entre 150 et 250 millions d'euros pour un coût total qui pourrait s'éléver à 850 millions d'euros.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 November 2024
20 December 2024
Related documents
21/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2 - Etude d'Impact
04/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
Other links
Related press
France: EIB joins forces with Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur to build Haliotis 2, a more modern, sustainable wastewater treatment plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2 - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
21 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226749402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220408
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
Publication Date
4 Dec 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225689580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220408
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2 - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
04/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
Other links
Summary sheet
NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
Data sheet
NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2
Related press
France: EIB joins forces with Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur to build Haliotis 2, a more modern, sustainable wastewater treatment plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB joins forces with Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur to build Haliotis 2, a more modern, sustainable wastewater treatment plant
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2 - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
04/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE EAU D AZUR HALIOTIS 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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