Slovenian businesses among EU’s climate-action leaders, EIB Investment survey shows

Almost all companies in Slovenia – 97% – have taken steps to cut emissions, according to annual survey commissioned by EIB.

Nearly all Slovenian companies – 97% – have taken steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the second-highest share in Europe behind only Finland, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. In addition, four in five Slovenian businesses have embraced advanced digital technologies compared with a European Union average of 74%, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2024, showing that EU businesses lead the way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed reports for individual EU countries were published today. Key takeaways for Slovenia include:

The share of Slovenian companies that have moved to reduce greenhouse gas emissions trails only Finland’s 99% in the EU, where the average is 91%.

Slovenian businesses are more likely than counterparts elsewhere in the EU to invest in less-polluting technologies and sustainable practices.

Slovenian firms are more likely than EU firms to have adopted automation via robotics, Internet of Things and big data/AI.

Green strategies by firms in Slovenia include saving energy, curbing waste and recycling.

Regarding investment barriers, Slovenian companies express concerns about political, regulatory and economic factors and an insufficiency of skilled staff is the most common obstacle cited.

"Slovenian firms are leading the way in green and digital investments, showing strong commitment to sustainability and innovation," said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. "However, challenges such as regulatory uncertainty and workforce availability must be addressed to unlock further growth. The EIB Group is committed to continue supporting Slovenian businesses to overcome these challenges and boost their competitiveness."

The full country report about Slovenia is available here.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.