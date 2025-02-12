Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Slovenian businesses among EU’s climate-action leaders, EIB Investment survey shows

12 February 2025
EIB
  • Almost all companies in Slovenia 97% have taken steps to cut emissions, according to annual survey commissioned by EIB.
  • Share of Slovenian businesses moving to reduce carbon footprint is second highest in EU.
  • Slovenian firms also have done more than most in EU in embracing digital technologies.

Nearly all Slovenian companies – 97% – have taken steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the second-highest share in Europe behind only Finland, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. In addition, four in five Slovenian businesses have embraced advanced digital technologies compared with a European Union average of 74%, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2024, showing that EU businesses lead the way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed reports for individual EU countries were published today. Key takeaways for Slovenia include:

  • The share of Slovenian companies that have moved to reduce greenhouse gas emissions trails only Finland’s 99% in the EU, where the average is 91%.
  • Slovenian businesses are more likely than counterparts elsewhere in the EU to invest in less-polluting technologies and sustainable practices.
  • Slovenian firms are more likely than EU firms to have adopted automation via robotics, Internet of Things and big data/AI.
  • Green strategies by firms in Slovenia include saving energy, curbing waste and recycling.
  • Regarding investment barriers, Slovenian companies express concerns about political, regulatory and economic factors and an insufficiency of skilled staff is the most common obstacle cited.

"Slovenian firms are leading the way in green and digital investments, showing strong commitment to sustainability and innovation," said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. "However, challenges such as regulatory uncertainty and workforce availability must be addressed to unlock further growth. The EIB Group is committed to continue supporting Slovenian businesses to overcome these challenges and boost their competitiveness." 

The full country report about Slovenia is available here.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.  

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.  

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

Contact

Tina Drolc

Press Office

Reference

2025-078-EN

Share

Related tags

  • investment report
  • Economics
  • EIBIS
  • Kyriacos Kakouris
  • surveys
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases
12 February 2025

Maltese businesses help lead EU in emissions-cutting moves, EIB Investment Survey shows

Almost all companies in Malta – 96% – have taken steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, above the average in Europe, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. And almost three-quarters of Maltese businesses have embraced digital technologies, in line with the European Union share, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

Economics EIBIS Kyriacos Kakouris Surveys Management committee Investment Malta European Union
12 February 2025

Swedish firms see opportunities in green transition, take measures to reduce emissions, EIB Group Investment Survey shows

Most Swedish firms – 73% – have taken actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are more likely than businesses elsewhere in Europe to have invested in sustainable transport, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey.  Swedish companies also have done more than the European Union average in embracing digital technologies, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

Thomas ÖSTROS Economics EIBIS Surveys Management committee Investment Sweden European Union
15 May 2025

Slovenia to get expressway upgrade with €120 million EIB loan to motorway operator DARS

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €120 million to the Slovenian national motorway company DARS to build a bypass near the southeastern city of Novo Mesto. The planned Novo Mesto eastern bypass is a 9.8-kilometre expressway that will improve traffic flow, road safety and air quality in the region, which is near the border with Croatia.