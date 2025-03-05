This year’s Forum focused on Europe’s investment priorities, presenting best practices and effective strategies to address investment needs. With the expertise of the EIB Group, we explored how to mobilise resources to support Europe’s goals, strengthen the single market and prevent economic fragmentation.

The Forum also featured:

A special session on affordable and sustainable housing across Europe;

across Europe; The launch of the 2025 EIB Investment Report, a comprehensive analysis on investment and investment finance.

For the first time, the Forum also included the EIB Global Days, a dedicated section on world challenges. In line with the EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap, the panels focused on high-impact investments outside the EU, leveraging EU mandates and guarantees to support EU policies around the world. Key topics included Ukraine, energy security, health and critical raw materials.