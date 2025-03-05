Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Luxembourg
05
-
07
mar 2025

EIB Group Forum 2025

Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe

Location: Luxembourg , lu

This year’s Forum focused on Europe’s investment priorities, presenting best practices and effective strategies to address investment needs. With the expertise of the EIB Group, we explored how to mobilise resources to support Europe’s goals, strengthen the single market and prevent economic fragmentation.

The Forum also featured:

For the first time, the Forum also included the EIB Global Days, a dedicated section on world challenges. In line with the EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap, the panels focused on high-impact investments outside the EU, leveraging  EU mandates and guarantees to support EU policies around the world. Key topics included Ukraine, energy security, health and critical raw materials.

Highlights from the Forum
Security in every sector

Europe can best counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it boosts investment in security, defence and a range of other sectors, experts at the EIB Forum said.

About the Forum

The EIB Group Forum brings together key stakeholders from policy, business, and finance to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industry decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement.

  Agenda and speakers
  Media advisory
  Recordings: Day 1 - Day 2 morning sessions - Day 2 afternoon sessions - Day 3

Daily sessions

Find below all the recordings of our panel sessions and keynote interventions:

5 March
  • 11:15-12:30 CET - Panel – Decarbonising Europe’s industry
    This panel examined how Europe can foster a more integrated EU market for energy and industrial development. The session discussed solutions for energy market integration, the importance of coherent regulations and standards, and how resource allocation can help regions and communities benefit from the green transition and mitigate the costs.
     Watch the recording
  • 13:45-14:55 CET - Panel – Digital Europe: A framework for innovation to flourish
    The panel examined ways to finance and build the architecture needed to secure Europe’s position at the forefront of the next generation of innovation.
     Watch the recording
  • 14:55-16:05 CET - Panel – Safeguarding global stability and Europe's prosperity and security
    This panel discussed how Europe can strengthen its geopolitical position to safeguard stability, maintain economic and social resilience, and ensure long-term security and self-reliance in a rapidly changing world.
     Watch the recording
  • 16:30-16:50 CET - Presentation of the EIB Investment Report
    The EIB Group launched its Investment Report 2024/2025 with Debora Revoltella, Chief Economist at the European Investment Bank.
     Watch the recording
     Discover the Investment Report
  • 16:50-18:00 CET - Panel – Mobilising private capital
    This panel examined how targeted policy actions and financial instruments can mobilise private capital and foster a more integrated EU market.
     Watch the recording
  • 18:00-19:00 CET - Panel – Ringing the bell - Investing in gender equality: the role of capital markets
    Bringing together leaders from capital markets, the panel discussed how capital markets can mobilise investment for this purpose, amid evolving EU legislation on sustainable finance, ensuring that financial flows translate into meaningful progress.
     Watch the recording
6 March
  • 09:25-09:30 CET - Opening keynote by Antonio Costa
    Opening keynote by Antonio Costa, President of the European Council
     Watch the recording
  • 09:30-10:40 CET - Panel - Frontier technologies in food, biotech and life sciences
    Europe has long been a major player in biotech, food and life sciences. To compete, the EU must scale up innovation and strengthen production capabilities within its borders and reinforce its financial ecosystem to drive and ensure long-term leadership in these critical industries.
     Watch the recording
  • 10:40-10:50 CET - Keynote by Teresa Ribera
    Keynote by Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition at the European Commission
     Watch the recording
  • 11:00-11:45 CET - Panel - Towards a pan-European investment platform for affordable and sustainable housing
    Addressing Europe’s need for more affordable and energy-efficient housing requires coordinated efforts that bring together funding, policy, regulatory measures and advisory support. This session discussed how a new pan-European Investment Platform will help achieve these goals and deliver impactful solutions with speed by mobilising resources and streamlining collaboration.
     Watch the recording
  • 11:45-12:30 CET - Panel - Impactful solutions to scale up investments
    Drawing from concrete examples, the focus of this session was put on how the pan-European Investment Platform could help accelerate the scaling up of bottom-up solutions with support from EU and national level.
     Watch the recording
  • 13:45-14:05 CET - Official opening of EIB Global Days
    The EIB Global Days are focusing on EU's impact in the world. This first edition was inaugurated by Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group, and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
     Watch the recording
     Read President Calviño's speech
  • 14:05-14:15 CET - Special address by Yulia Svyrydenko
    Special address by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine
     Watch the recording
  • 14:15-15:40 CET - Panel - Seizing the opportunities of EU enlargement
    The prospect of further EU enlargement presents opportunities to strengthen Europe's security, stability and sovereignty. The pathway for accession is needed, balances the expectations, rights and obligations of candidate countries and the EU. This panel explored how to ensure that the EU enlargement is a success.
     Watch the recording
  • 16:00-16:25 CET - Fireside chat with Valdis Dombrovskis
    Fireside chat with Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and Shirin Wheeler, Communications Principal Advisor at the European Investment Bank
     Watch the recording
  • 16:25-17:30 CET - Panel - Partnering for Ukraine’s reconstruction
    With immense financing needs, particularly in critical sectors such as energy, targeted and well coordinated investments are essential to rebuild infrastructure and restore resilience as Ukraine embarks on its path to EU accession.
     Watch the recording
  • 17:30-18:30 CET - International Women’s Day Special Event - Scaling solutions towards inclusion and economic growth
    Diversity and inclusion is a key driver of sustainable economic growth and societal progress. This high-level conversation brought together leaders from politics and finance, to explore how we can accelerate progress in diversity and inclusion, including closing the gender gap.
     Watch the recording
7 March
  • 09:00-10:10 CET - Panel - Strengthening energy security beyond the European Union
    This session explored strategies to reinforce energy networks, improve cross-border cooperation, and unlock new opportunities for energy partnerships,  policy frameworks, and technological advancements can support a more secure and interconnected energy future for Europe and its neighbours.
     Watch the recording
  • 10:10-11:20 CET - Panel – Global health partnerships
    This session discussed EIB Global and international partners focus on increasing the impact of strategic alliances and large-scale initiatives to address global health challenges, and enhancing resilience and preparedness on a global scale.
     Watch the recording
  • 11:20-12:30 CET - Panel – Building strong value chains for critical raw materials
    Access to critical raw materials is a global priority and a key driver of sustainable industrialisation and economic growth for both the EU and its partners. Ensuring resilient value chains for these essential resources requires strong and strategic investment.
     Watch the recording
  • 12:30-12:45 CET - Closing remarks
    Mikołaj Dowgielewicz, Deputy Secretary General at the European Investment Bank, officially closed the 2025 EIB Group Forum.
     Watch the recording

 

Read the key takeaways of the sessions and check out our official agenda.

Discover our EIB Group Forum playlist  

Forum take-aways

Our featured speakers shared their key messages.

Partnering for Ukraine

President Calviño, Commissioner Kos and First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Jeromin Zettelmeyer

Director of Bruegel

Ekaterina Zaharieva

European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

Julie Becker

Chief Executive Officer, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Marjut Falkstedt

Chief Executive at the European Investment Fund

Teresa Ribera

Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, European Commission

Irene Tinagli

Chair of the HOUS Special Committee, Member of the European Parliament

Jan Klawitter

Head of Government and International Relations, AngloAmerican

Odile Renaud-Basso

President of the EBRD

Tarja Jaakkola

Assistant Secretary General of NATO

Teresa Czerwińska

Vice-President, European Investment Bank

Ann Mettler

Vice-President, Breakthrough Energy

Luca de Meo

Chief Executive Officer, Renault Group

Stefano Pontecorvo

Chairman of Leonardo

Tedros Ghebreyesus

Director-General, World Health Organization

Björn Gillsäter

Managing Director, Global Donor Relations at Gavi - the Global Vaccine Alliance

Nadia Fettah Alaoui

Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco

Ryan Richardson

Chief Strategy Officer at BioNTech

In focus

Key announcements

EIB Investment Report 2024/2025: Innovation, integration and simplification in Europe
President Calviño opens the EIB Group Forum: This is Europe
5 Mar 2025
New EU programme launched with banking sector to support women entrepreneurs across Europe
5 Mar 2025
Germany: INERATEC secures €70 million financing commitment for Europe’s largest e-Fuel-production plant in Frankfurt
5 Mar 2025
Championing gender equality and women's economic empowerment
European Commission and EIB Group sign €2 billion guarantee under Ukraine Facility to support country’s reconstruction and resilience
6 Mar 2025
European Commission and EIB Group lay foundations for a new pan-European investment platform for affordable and sustainable housing
President Calviño opens EIB Global Days: Prosperity built upon partnerships
6 Mar 2025
€10 million EIB Global and WHO initiative to strengthen public health across Lebanon
6 Mar 2025
All announcements  

Finance and advice for housing in Europe

More homes. Better homes

The European Union, through the EIB Group and the European Commission, commits to strengthening Europe's housing sector by providing the finance and expertise needed to build more innovative, energy efficient and affordable homes.

Discover our solutions  
Getty Images

Press kit

Are you covering the EIB Group Forum? You will find in this section helpful material for your programme, news report or clip.

Follow the EIB Group Forum on X: #EIBForum

Video stockshots

Compilation of footage with aerial views of the EIB Group's headquarter premises, without commentary.

EIB building stockshot  

Stockshots from the Forum

Compilation of video footage from the EIB Group Forum, without commentary.

Forum stockshot  

EIB Group logo

Our logo embodies our role as the EU bank. Download the logo and check our user guide.

Learn more  

Headquarters photo gallery

Find high-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use.

Go to photo gallery  

Press contacts

Andrea Morawski
  a.morawski@eib.org
  +352691284349

Sabine Parisse
  s.parisse@eib.org
  +352621459159

Nikos Chrysoloras
  n.chrysoloras@eib.org
  +32473134760

EIB Group Forum photo gallery

Stay up to date

News
More news from the Forum

