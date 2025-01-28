Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Netherlands: Royal Schiphol Group enters into a loan agreement with the EIB for infrastructure investments

28 January 2025

Royal Schiphol Group and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have entered into a loan agreement to the value of EUR 175 million. This represents the first installment of a total financing of EUR 400 million. The loan contributes to the financial stability of Schiphol and is an important milestone in the realisation of the major EUR 6 billion investment programme.

CFO Robert Carsouw: ’The largest investment programme in the airport’s history asks for robust finances and healthy cashflows. Additional financial resources are necessary in order to realise the infrastructure investments. We are very pleased with the support of the EIB and look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship. This loan contributes to ensuring our financial foundation.’

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot added: ‘Our relationship with Schiphol goes back more than two decades, and we are committed to supporting them in these efficiency improvements, to the benefit of both staff and travelers. The EIB finances projects that matter to people, and align with the strategic priorities of the EU, this is a great example of both.’

New baggage basement

This loan will be used primarily for the construction of a new baggage basement. The new baggage basement will provide the necessary capacity to replace and upgrade the existing baggage system, which will improve working conditions for baggage handlers. The preparations for construction started recently.

Investment portfolio: EUR 6 billion in 5 years

Schiphol is investing EUR 6 billion over the next 5 years in the improvement of airport facilities including the maintenance and renovation of aviation infrastructure, renovation of passenger and employee facilities and implementation of innovative improvements to working conditions. Read more here.

Ongoing EIB support

Apart from previous financing for Schiphol’s infrastructure projects, in 2023, the EIB supported the airport’s electrification of airside equipment, which helped to lower emissions in line with Schiphol's sustainability targets. With the planned investments related to this new loan, Schiphol will enhance its operational capabilities and contribute to the critical civilian infrastructure. The loan therefore falls under the EIB’s Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI).

Related project(s)

SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

The Project consists of the upgrade of the passenger security screening equipment and of the baggage handling system (BHS) at Schiphol Amsterdam airport. Firstly, last generation cabin baggage screening equipment will be installed across the airports- passenger terminal buildings. Secondly, the development of the "South BHS area-, which will be a state-of-the-art automated and robotised baggage handling system (BHS) to be located in a new basement, will address the necessary renewal of the airpo

Signed | 24/12/2024

Contact

Tim Smit

Press Office

Reference

2025-XXX-EN

