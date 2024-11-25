SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will finance the upgrade of the passenger security screening equipment and baggage handling system (BHS) at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. In detail, the investments concern the installation of last generation cabin baggage screening equipment across all terminal buildings and a state-of-the-art automated and robotised baggage handling system (BHS) to be located in a new basement, the "South BHS area", which will address the much-needed renewal of current baggage handling halls.
The aim is to upgrade and further automate the airport's operations, improve operational reliability and working conditions as well as apply the highest screening security standards to contribute to safety.
The project covers investments into the renewal and upgrade of Schiphol Airport, including the construction of a further automated and/or robotised baggage handling system and new security screening equipment. With the investments, Schiphol Airport enhances its operational capabilities, to the benefit of both passengers and staff, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.
The project contributes to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative, which is aligned with the EU's security and defence agenda, in particular for civilian security infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology projects. The project will be implemented at Schiphol Airport a key EU Core TEN-T airport hub, making it eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient and sustainable airport operations.
The scope of works of the project is not expected to fall under Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore screening decisions by competent authorities are not expected. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
