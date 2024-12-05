EIB commits $80 million to Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II for resilient infrastructure in Africa that creates jobs

This is the EIB’s largest ever commitment to an African fund.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed $80 million in equity to the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II (PRIF II) to finance infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa. This investment was announced at the Africa Investment Forum. It will fund renewable energy, digital infrastructure and transportation initiatives that support climate action, environmental sustainability and local economies and society.

Every year, Africa faces a $100 billion gap in infrastructure financing, which limits growth and access to essential services. Despite its renewable energy potential, Africa only receives 2% of global clean energy investment. PRIF II will invest in climate action projects that support initiatives in line with the EIB’s Climate Bank Roadmap. The fund will also support projects to improve transport connectivity and achieve equitable access to secure and affordable digital infrastructure, in an aim to encourage sustainable development across the continent.

The fund will first invest in an Africa-wide data centre platform, expanding digital connectivity and addressing the digital divide, with 900 million people in Africa still lacking access to the internet.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “This is the EIB’s largest commitment to an African fund. It reflects our commitment to Africa. Our $80 million equity investment in the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II will help to address important issues such as clean energy, digital access, transport connectivity and job creation. Strengthening partnerships such as this one is key to building a sustainable future.”

Herc van Wyk CEO of PRIF II added: “We are delighted to welcome the EIB as a major investment partner in PRIF II and look forward to a long-term partnership to address the infrastructure needs in Africa.”

The fund is expected to create 1 400 full-time jobs and will focus on projects that promote inclusive growth. The fund adheres to global environmental and social responsibility standards and aims to qualify for the 2X Challenge, advancing gender equality and creating opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs.

EIB financing will enable the fund manager to leverage additional private and public funding, helping the fund exceed its target size with total commitments worth $355 million. This will further enable the fund to deliver impactful projects on the ground.

This operation underlines the importance of the EIB’s contribution to the EU Global Gateway strategy, which plans to mobilise €300 billion for global infrastructure by 2027, with half dedicated to Africa.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in the Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. With Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.