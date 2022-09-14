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PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,970,360.08
Sector(s)
Services : € 6,747,332.41
Water, sewerage : € 7,497,036.01
Transport : € 15,743,775.62
Energy : € 22,491,108.02
Telecom : € 22,491,108.02
Signature date(s)
24/02/2023 : € 589,214.76
24/02/2023 : € 654,683.07
24/02/2023 : € 1,374,834.44
24/02/2023 : € 1,964,049.2
24/02/2023 : € 1,964,049.2
17/02/2023 : € 6,158,117.65
17/02/2023 : € 6,842,352.94
17/02/2023 : € 14,368,941.18
17/02/2023 : € 20,527,058.82
17/02/2023 : € 20,527,058.82
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related press
EIB commits $80 million to Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II for resilient infrastructure in Africa that creates jobs

Summary sheet

Release date
14 September 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/02/2023
20220585
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (PTY) LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 80 million (EUR 75 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 282 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Generalist infrastructure fund targeting equity investments in infrastructure assets in Africa.

The Fund targets both new and existing assets, and intends to apply for the latter a buy & build strategy that consists of acquiring stakes in mature operational assets and then developing and optimizing them further. The Fund targets essential African infrastructure assets in the mobility and logistics, power and energy transition (specifically renewable energy), as well as digital sectors across sub-Saharan countries.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's investment supports the investment strategy of an established fund manager to create and further build infrastructure assets in transportation, digitalisation, climate action and energy transition sectors in sub-Saharan Africa that contributes to green and inclusive economic growth as well as equitable access to digital services. It also supports the introduction of high standards of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") best practices in the portfolio companies.


The Fund is focused on sectors with significant growth potential in underserved markets. The operation will address the market failure in risk-taking that is hindering the development of productive infrastructure investments in power, transport, digital services that are considered critical to the functioning of the regional economy. It also addresses the gap between supply and demand that are closely linked to lack of capacity and availability of funding for such assets; in particular after the COVID-19 pandemic which has had a severe effect on Africa's economy.


An EIB investment is seen as an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the target fund size, and (ii) crowd-in new investors.


The Fund Manager has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice. EIB's participation will ensure the adoption of best practices in areas of ESG and fund governance. EIB will also use its expertise to align the Fund's key terms with industry best practice.


The proposal will deliver on several EIB objectives outside the EU. It will contribute to the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy, the Digital4Development policy, the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan and priority for Sustainable growth and jobs. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the fund manager to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the fund will be tendered in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links
Related press
EIB commits $80 million to Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II for resilient infrastructure in Africa that creates jobs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160115524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220585
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Data sheet
PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related press
EIB commits $80 million to Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II for resilient infrastructure in Africa that creates jobs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB commits $80 million to Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II for resilient infrastructure in Africa that creates jobs
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEMBANI REMGRO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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