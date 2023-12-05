The EIB is the first international financial institution to launch a just resilience approach to be applied from 2024 onwards.

EIB is expanding its support for a just transition globally including through Just Energy Transition Partnerships and Team Europe initiatives in 9 pilot countries.

The new approaches aim to support those most impacted by climate policies and vulnerable to climate change.

At the COP28 climate change conference, EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB), has presented its new approach to increase financing and advisory services in support of a just transition and just resilience worldwide. The EIB will be the first international financial institution to apply a just resilience approach from the start of 2024. Building on its considerable work in the European Union, in support of communities impacted by decarbonisation efforts, EIB Global has also announced it is expanding its just transition support worldwide.

EIB Global will work with public and private partners to identify opportunities and address challenges related to a just transition and just resilience. EIB Global backs projects through direct as well as intermediated lending through funds, banks, and micro-finance institutions. In addition, EIB Global is seeking to build financial, technical and knowledge partnerships to help prepare just transition and just resilience projects worldwide.

“Decarbonising our economies and making them climate resilient must happen in a socially responsible way or it will not happen,” EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said. “Under the new EIB Global approach for just transition and just resilience, we support countries and people who are most affected by the climate crisis and green policies. Our goal is to make climate action work for everybody. I call on our partners to join us in this crucial endeavour to back sustainable investment projects that leave no one behind.”

Pioneering Just Resilience

Just Resilience aims to ensure that climate adaptation policies and projects take into account the needs of everybody to avoid unintended impacts. Increasing climate resilience and ensuring just climate adaptation policies are urgently needed as rising temperatures are increasing geographical and social inequalities with devastating consequences.

From 2024 onwards, EIB Global, will focus its just resilience support on least developed countries, fragile and conflict affected states, and small island developing states. Moreover, EIB Global will target climate adaptation actions involving or benefitting those depending on natural resources and ecosystems for their livelihoods, indigenous people, women and non-binary, young people, migrants, and other groups bearing unequal climate change burdens across the globe. EIB Global will take a more integrated approach to climate adaptation and social inclusion and combine related metrics.

A Just Transition that leaves no one behind

In the European Union, the EIB has for a long time been supporting communities impacted by the shift to a net zero future. EIB Global is now building on this experience and is extending its just transition activities in regions most affected by decarbonisation efforts and where there is an intention to shift to more sustainable economies.

EIB Global will initially focus its just transition activities on nine pilot countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam. It will support workers affected by the green transition, support projects in low-carbon infrastructure, energy efficiency, renewable energy, the development of small and mid-sized companies, education, training, and retraining, as well as environmental rehabilitation.

In doing so, EIB Global is supporting Just Energy Transition Partnerships and is working alongside Team Europe Initiatives to end coal-based energy production. Beyond the pilot countries, EIB Global will assist workers and communities affected by the closure of fossil fuel plants or activities involving fossil fuel extraction. EIB Global is prioritising the regeneration and decontamination of sites, land rehabilitation and ecosystem restoration and green infrastructure.

*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ opinion on Kosovo Declaration of Independence.

Background information

The EIB approach for a just transition and just resilience follows the publication of a statement of intent at the COP27 climate conference. The EIB’s approach is in line with the joint statement by multilateral development banks outlining their commitment to five high-level principles for a just transition. In addition, the EIB is working closely with the European Commission on supporting a just transition inside the European Union. The EIB will use this unique knowledge and experience to operationalise its support for a just transition across the world.

In 2019, the EIB’s Energy Lending Policy was adopted to end financing to any unabated fossil fuels energy projects, including natural gas, the first Multilateral Development Bank to do so.

In 2021, the EIB became the first MDB to align our financial activities with the Paris Agreement.

Through its Climate Bank Roadmap the EIB Group aims to support €1 trillion of investment in climate action and environmental sustainability through the critical decade, 2021-2030.

The EIB committed to increase investment in climate action and environmental sustainability to more than 50% of the EIB’s annual lending by 2025 – last year that was exceeded with 58%.

In 2021, the EIB published its first dedicated Adaptation Plan to strengthen investment and technical support to protect projects from the impact of more extreme weather and increase climate resilience of existing and new infrastructure.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to operations outside the EU, and a key partner of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. We aim to support at least €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one third of the overall target of Global Gateway. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local communities, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.