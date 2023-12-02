New agriculture and agri-business climate finance to support farmers and agri-businesses prepare for extreme weather, increased drought and increased rains

Largest ever EIB backing for business investment in Rwanda

Initiative to increase access to climate finance by women owned businesses

New partnership announced at COP28 as a model for climate action helping vulnerable smallholders

Farmers and agricultural businesses across Rwanda are set to be able to better withstand the economic, social and business impacts of climate change under a new EUR 100 million climate finance initiative. The scheme will provide a substantial boost to smallholders, businesses, and enterprises dependent on climate-vulnerable agriculture across Rwanda.

At COP28 in Dubai, the European Investment Bank and the Bank of Kigali today confirmed that they are developing a new targeted sustainable agriculture financing initiative, the first climate resilience business finance scheme in Rwanda and largest ever European Investment Bank support for private sector investment in Rwanda. The scheme is expected to unlock EUR 100 million in new climate investment by small holder farmers and agribusiness, as well as improve access to finance by businesses owned by women.

“It is a pleasure to witness additional climate finance partnerships happen beyond Ireme Invest. All aimed to achieve our ambitious climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions by 38% by 2030. Achieving this goal will require $11 billion and we encourage everyone to be part of this initiative. BK has paved the way for commercial banks in Rwanda in incorporating green financing”, said CEO Rwanda Green Fund, Teddy Mugabo.

Under the new initiative, expected to be launched early next year, farmers, agribusiness companies and agricultural cooperatives will be able to access EUR 100 million of new financing, mobilised through a partnership between the EIB and the Bank of Kigali. The initiative aims to tackle the long-standing credit constraints holding back private sector agriculture investment by facilitating access to dedicated, long term loans and will be implemented in close collaboration with the European Union, which is supporting agriculture programmes in Rwanda including value chain development - notably in horticulture and aquaculture.

“Climate change impacts not only agricultural production, but also the overall economic stability of agribusiness across Rwanda. Access to finance is vital for building resilience and ensuring the survival of livelihoods impacted by the climate emergency. Over recent months experts from the Bank of Kigali and the EIB have developed this comprehensive private sector financing scheme that will accelerate climate change adaptation, foster sustainable development and enhance economic opportunities for women,” said Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali.

“Increasing access to finance for smallholders and agribusiness across Rwanda is crucial for climate resilience and enables millions of farming families to adopt sustainable agricultural practices that mitigate the impact of climate change. The European Investment Bank is pleased to work with the Bank of Kigali and the European Union to develop this pioneering EUR 100 million initiative, as part of the Global Gateway partnership,” said Thomas Östros, Vice President of the European Investment Bank.

“This new partnership between the European Investment Bank and Bank of Kigali, and backed by the European Union, demonstrates how committed financial partners can help tackle the impact of the climate emergency and support vulnerable communities threatened by climate change,” said Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships.

Enabling Rwandan agriculture to adapt to climate change

Rwanda has experienced a temperature increase of 1.4 centigrade since 1970, higher than the global average. Most parts of Rwanda are projected to experience an increase in more intense rainfalls, which will increase the intensity and frequency of floods and landslides.

The new climate finance scheme will support investment to enhance agricultural productivity, enabling smallholders to invest in modern farming technologies and techniques, increasing crop yields and adapting to changing climate conditions.

New agricultural investment will also help to ensure that smallholders can withstand extreme weather and climate-related disruptions, contributing to a more stable and secure food supply.

Improved access to finance will also help small holders and agribusiness to diversify income sources, strengthening resilience against climate-induced shocks and creating more sustainable livelihoods.

Agriculture is a key part of Rwanda’s economy, contributing to over 60% of total employment. However, access to finance in the agriculture sector is constrained due to among other factors lack collateral, credit history and limited access to the capital markets.

Increasing economic opportunities for women

The gender gap in access to agricultural loans remains significant in Rwanda with 74.5% of men having access while only 25.5% of women do, with women owned or led agri-businesses disproportionately constrained. Even though in Rwanda, about 71% of all women in employment work in agriculture.

The new initiative will include dedicated financing for businesses owned and managed by women, as well as employing and serving women. The finance scheme will support investment to enhance agricultural productivity, enhancing better access to finance across the agriculture sector and economic empowerment of women.

At least 30% of the total financing under the new scheme will be dedicated for female entrepreneurs or businesses where a majority of employees are women.

Background information

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

In 2019, the EIB’s updated Energy Lending Policy was adopted to end financing to any unabated fossil fuels energy projects, including natural gas, the first Multilateral Development Bank to do so.

In 2021, the EIB became the first MDB to align our financial activities with the Paris Agreement.

Through its Climate Bank Roadmap the EIB Group aims to support €1 trillion of investment in climate action and environmental sustainability through the critical decade, 2021-2030.

The EIB committed to increase investment in climate action and environmental sustainability to more than 50% of the EIB’s annual lending by 2025 – last year that was exceeded with 58%.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to operations outside the EU, and a key partner of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. We aim to support at least €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one third of the overall target of Global Gateway. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local communities, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

About Bank of Kigali:

Bank of Kigali Plc, the largest commercial bank in Rwanda by total assets, holds a distinctive position in the banking sector. Renowned for its robust financial performance and strong asset quality, it maintains an exceptional domestic franchise value. It is the first Rwandan bank to receive a credit rating, with an AA-/A1 from the Global Credit Rating Co., reflecting its systemic importance and solid capital position.

The Bank’s long-term ratings were upgraded in 2022 to AA+ with a stable outlook, while its short-term rating has been consistently affirmed at A1+. Over the years, Bank of Kigali has consistently received prestigious accolades, including multiple back-to-back international and regional banking awards from esteemed bodies like Euromoney, The Banker, Global Finance Magazine, and EMEA Finance. Most recently, the bank was honoured with the “Best Bank in Rwanda 2023” award by Global Finance for the third consecutive year, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence in the banking sector.