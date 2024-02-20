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GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Rwanda : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/03/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Related press
COP28: Rwanda: EIB and Bank of Kigali outline EUR 100 million plan to enable farmers adapt to climate change
Related press
Rwanda: EIB Global partners with Bank of Kigali to unlock climate finance
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Summary sheet

Release date
1 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/03/2024
20230482
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
BANK OF KIGALI PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a loan to Bank of Kigali for on-lending to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with a focus on agriculture value chain projects.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns financing to Bank of Kigali for on-lending to individual farmers, SMEs, Mid-Caps and cooperatives across selected agricultural value chains. As such, it will tackle the long-standing credit constraints in the agri-food sector, by improving access to credit and tailoring loan terms to the specificities of agricultural cycles.

 

The operation will support Rwanda's Covid-19 recovery efforts through interventions that restore the livelihoods, supporting business continuity and associated employment. Through its thematic themes (climate & environment and gender) the operation will help reduce negative environmental externalities (e.g. through resource efficiency and adoption of technologies for pollution abatement in air, soil and water) and climate externalities (e.g. reduction of GHG emissions though sustainable and/or organic primary crop production, animal and aquaculture production) and increase resilience of local communities, as well as contribute to gender equality.

 

The credit line will provide longer maturity borrowing than typically available in the market thus enabling Bank of Kigali to increase its outreach to the private bioeconomy and other agriculture value chain actors. The EIB will provide input in the design of the project including its alignment with Team Europe initiatives in the agriculture sector and in the observance of the Bank's environmental and social standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 February 2024
14 March 2024
Related documents
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA
Other links
Related press
COP28: Rwanda: EIB and Bank of Kigali outline EUR 100 million plan to enable farmers adapt to climate change
Related press
Rwanda: EIB Global partners with Bank of Kigali to unlock climate finance

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Publication Date
29 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
188188032
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230482
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Rwanda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Data sheet
GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Related press
COP28: Rwanda: EIB and Bank of Kigali outline EUR 100 million plan to enable farmers adapt to climate change
Related press
Rwanda: EIB Global partners with Bank of Kigali to unlock climate finance
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
COP28: Rwanda: EIB and Bank of Kigali outline EUR 100 million plan to enable farmers adapt to climate change
Related press
Rwanda: EIB Global partners with Bank of Kigali to unlock climate finance
Other links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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