G20Indonesia : EIB President Hoyer to continue as co-chair of the D20 Long-term Investors Club

President Hoyer’s mandate as chairman of the club has been extended for two years. This decision was made on the sidelines of G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Denpasar, Indonesia.

The D20-LTIC works under the framework of the G20 to facilitate more long-term, green and sustainable investments and accelerate economic development and sustainable growth around the world.

The D20-LTIC welcomes two new members — the Hellenic Development Bank and PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PTSMI) Indonesia.

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer will continue as the co-chair of the D20 Long-term Investors Club (D20-LTIC), following the decision of the club’s Steering Committee to extend his mandate for two more years. The D20-LTIC Steering Committee met on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Denpasar, Indonesia, and also welcomed two new member organisations — the Hellenic Development Bank and PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PTSMI), Indonesia’s national entity for infrastructure development.

The D20-LTIC works within the framework of the G20 to promote the role of long-term finance in driving economic development and sustainable growth around the world. President Hoyer has co-chaired the D20-LTIC since 2019, together with Dr Ibrahim Almojel, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), who has also had his mandate extended for two more years.

With its two new members, the D20-LTIC now consists of 24 organisations including long-term investors like the EIB, the German and Italian national promotional banks KfW and CDP, Saudi SIDF and other major financial institutions financing economic development, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, public retirement funds and insurance funds

EIB President Werner Hoyer said: “I am truly honoured to have my mandate at the head of the D20-LTIC extended today in Denpasar. It is a clear sign of the trust the international investor community places in the EIB through its new arm, EIB Global, and our ability to offer effective solutions for the major investment challenges the world faces today. Investment in infrastructure can be a powerful driver of the sustainable economic and social development of the global economy, providing these investments are green, sustainable and socially conscious. Working with the G20 to unlock vital infrastructure investment and increased cooperation for more responsive financial instruments and project preparation will be my top priorities.”

A global enabler of green and sustainable investments

The D20-LTIC works in partnership with the G20 and other relevant multilateral platforms to provide expert insight, thought leadership and best practice solutions to unlock more green and sustainable investments worldwide. The organisation also provides a forum for its members to share valuable knowledge and insights on global investments.

The D20-LTIC works to increase green and sustainable infrastructure investment globally, and brings vital investments from the private sector to public sector projects.

Background information

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

https://twitter.com/EIBGlobal

https://www.linkedin.com/company/eib-global/