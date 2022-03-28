- 58% of Polish people think that their country should rely first on renewable energies
- 59% think climate policies will improve their quality of life
- 56% say that climate change will still be a serious issue by 2050
- 45% predict that an energy quota will be allocated to each individual
These are some of the results from the latest release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey conducted in September 2021 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
According to Polish people, the challenges related to climate change are here to stay. While more than one-third (38%) of them believe that the climate emergency will be under control by 2050, a majority (56%) feel that it will still be a serious issue by mid-century.
A majority (59%) of Polish respondents believe that their quality of life will improve when the country transitions to a decarbonised economy. Poles expect greater convenience in their everyday lives and a positive impact on their food and their health. Poles rationally evaluate activities aimed at solving the climate crisis and expect structural changes on the labour market - 55% of the respondents believe that despite the new jobs being created, their net number will decrease.
Long-term choices and lifestyle changes
A majority of Polish people think that their country should rely more on renewable energies (58%) to tackle the climate crisis. Meanwhile, 45% predict that an energy quota will be allocated to each individual.
Poles are also conscious of the behavioural shifts that are needed to tackle climate change. According to them, individual lifestyle changes that reduce carbon emissions will gain significant traction in the next 20 years. One-quarter of respondents (28%) believe that most people will no longer own a car in 20 years and 64% say they think that most people will be working from home to contribute to the fight against climate change. Lastly, more than one-third (39%) think most people will have adopted a plant-based diet.
A global comparison: Differences between EU, British, American and Chinese respondents
Overall, Europeans are divided on whether the green transition will be a source of economic growth. More than half of respondents (56%) believe it will be the case, in line with the perception of Americans and British people (57%), while Chinese people are more optimistic (67%). However, the majority of Europeans (61%) are confident that their quality of life will improve, with a positive impact on the quality of their food and their health. Europeans are less pessimistic compared to Chinese people (77%), Americans (65%) and British people (63%).
EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “Polish people see green transformation as a clear opportunity to improve their quality of life. At the EIB, the European Union's climate bank, we are convinced that economic development and climate protection and even saving the climate, can go hand in hand. We want this "green growth" to become the main trend in the economic development of Poland ”
Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access an EIB webpage presenting key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.