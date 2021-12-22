© Alrijne Zorggroep

Alrijne Zorggroep has taken out loans with various banks, partially covered by the WfZ guarantee fund, to fund its investment plan for a future-proof Alrijne. In the following years, Alrijne will borrow €152 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB), ABN Amro, Rabobank and through the Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector (Wfz, an independent not-for-profit guarantee fund).

Ivo van der Klei, member of the Board of Alrijne Zorggroep: “We are proud to have concluded these agreements with these banks as this shows that they endorse our plans for the future of health care, both for our hospital and care entities in Zuid-Holland Noord. These loans guarantee the continuity of our investment programme until 2029, enabling us to continue to build our strategy, true to the motto ‘genuine attention to care’. We will also be able to further implement our sustainability plans as a result. A great milestone for Alrijne!”

Investment plan for ‘Genuine attention to care’

Alrijne Zorggroep’s investment plan is linked to the ambitions set out in its strategy, Genuine attention to care (2020-2025). Alrijne is making (sustainable) investments, among others in the new-build of the Leythenrode nursing home (in Leiderdorp), the construction of the new central hall in Leiderdorp, the optimisation and expansion of the polyclinics in Alphen aan den Rijn and Leiden, the expansion of Accidents & Emergency (A&E) and operating theatres, IC capacity and hospital beds (increasing the number of single patient rooms) in Leiderdorp), in addition to investments in digital care and digital accessibility and the replacement of medical equipment such as MRIs and CT scanners. Thanks to this ambitious investment programme, Alrijne can prepare for the future and further shape its sustainability ambitions.

Fitch rating Alrijne Zorggroep A

At the end of 2020, FitchRatings re-affirmed Alrijne Zorggroep’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at A with Stable Outlooks. This enabled Alrijne to raise financing on the capital market at favourable terms, resulting in loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) (€50 million), ABN Amro (€31 million), Rabobank (€31 million) and €40 million in loans, which are guaranteed through Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector (Wfz).

Kris Peeters, vice-president of the EIB: “Due to the ageing population, the Netherlands will have to invest in nursing homes and geriatric care in the coming years. Thanks to the EIB loans, Alrijne can continue to offer high-quality care. The EIB, meanwhile, is happy to be able to give substance to its mission statement, namely to promote people’s well-being, with this financing.”

Pieter Wesstra, relationship manager health care at ABN Amro: “We are very happy to step up our relationship with Stichting Alrijne Zorggroep thanks to this financing. Alrijne has a clear strategy and is leading the way in terms of sustainable investments, which, in turn, ties in with ABN Amro’s ambitions and objectives.”

Lennard Ekelmans, relationship manager health care at Rabobank: “The ongoing pandemic underscores how vulnerable health is and how indispensable, and in some cases life-saving, health care can be. With this financing, Alrijne can consolidate and develop health care in the region, so that it can continue to offer accessible, good-quality health care in the future. As a cooperative, Rabobank is contributing to help Alrijne realise its ambitions.”

Frans Schaepkens, director of the WfZ: “The confidence-inspiring long-term outlook of Alrijne Zorggroep gives the WfZ the necessary scope to provide additional guarantees. WfZ is pleased that, in this way, it contributes to a solid financing of the long-term investment plan of Alrijne Zorggroep, which also allows the WfZ to fulfil its objective of making financing available under the best possible conditions.”

Steven Doorduijn, senior manager EY Montesquieu, who advised Alrijne throughout the process: “Since the inception of this process, the world of health care has experienced an upheaval. This has also posed challenges for Alrijne. That is why we are so proud that Alrijne was able to arrange optimal financing - among others thanks to its recent rating -, allowing it to implement its long-term strategy.”

About Alrijne Zorggroep

Alrijne Zorggroep comprises the Alrijne Hospital, with facilities in Leiderdorp, Leiden and Alphen aan den Rijn, and the Leythenrode (Leiderdorp) and Oudshoorn (Alphen aan den Rijn) nursing homes.

Alrijne Zorggroep has a workforce of 3,700, with more than 600 members of staff working in the Oudshoorn and Leythenrode nursing homes. Alrijne Hospital has 497 beds and employs 252 medical specialists.