© Getty

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Software AG have signed a loan agreement of up to €130 million. The loan will back Software AG’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to its future enterprise software portfolio. In particular, the RDI programme will focus on Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for industry, such as cloud integration, streaming analytics and machine learning technologies, as well as digital business transformation products and services.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for EIB operations in Germany, said: “Without digitalisation the pandemic would have struck our economy much harder than it already has. Digital solutions have kept businesses going and supply chains intact, and helped to safeguard jobs and income. For the first time, many people realised the opportunities digitalisation has to offer. The EIB supported Europe’s digitalisation efforts early on and we are ready to do much more to drive a competitive and digital European economy. That is why we are pleased to back companies such as Software AG that develop cutting-edge, digital solutions that drive the digitalisation of Europe’s businesses and industry.”

CFO of Software AG Matthias Heiden added: “We are on a path of transformation that is dramatically changing how our customers engage with our software for the better. Flexibility and resilience have never been more important for businesses. We are helping our clients to achieve these goals. And the EIB is helping us to do the same.”

About Software AG

Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it’s shareable, usable and powerful – enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.