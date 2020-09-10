SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION

Summary sheet
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The project concerns the development activities of Software AG in relation to its future enterprise software portfolio. The focus of the research, development and innovation (RDI) programme will be on the integration of distributed architectures, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and digital business transformation products and services.
The project concerns the development activities of Software AG in relation to its future enterprise software portfolio. The focus of the RDI programme will be on the integration of distributed architectures, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and digital business transformation products and services. The project will be mainly carried out in Germany.
The investments will concern RDI activities carried out mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the Bank will further assess the project during the appraisal of its environmental impacts.
The Promoter has been assessed as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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