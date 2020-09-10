Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 106,600,000
Services : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/09/2020 : € 23,400,000
10/09/2020 : € 106,600,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related press
Germany: EIB and Software AG sign €130 million loan agreement for research, development and innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/09/2020
20190758
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
SOFTWARE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 277 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development activities of Software AG in relation to its future enterprise software portfolio. The focus of the research, development and innovation (RDI) programme will be on the integration of distributed architectures, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and digital business transformation products and services.

The project concerns the development activities of Software AG in relation to its future enterprise software portfolio. The focus of the RDI programme will be on the integration of distributed architectures, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and digital business transformation products and services. The project will be mainly carried out in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities carried out mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the Bank will further assess the project during the appraisal of its environmental impacts.

The Promoter has been assessed as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB and Software AG sign €130 million loan agreement for research, development and innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130100858
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190758
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171826446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190758
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Data sheet
SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related press
Germany: EIB and Software AG sign €130 million loan agreement for research, development and innovation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB and Software AG sign €130 million loan agreement for research, development and innovation
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFTWARE AG DIGITAL INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications