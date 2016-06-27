The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Aperam announce the signature of a financing contract of an amount of EUR 50 million for the purpose of financing a research and development programme over the period 2016-2019 as well as the upgrade of two plants located in cohesion regions (Isbergues - Nord-Pas-de-Calais and Châtelet-Hainaut). This project was funded under the Investment Plan for Europe, also named "Juncker Plan”, of which France is one the main beneficiary countries with 35 operations launched to date by the EIB Group and for a total amount of € 1.7 billion, which should generate 15 billion euros of additional investment.

The signature of the contract took place at Aperam facilities in Isbergues, France in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, France’s Minister of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector and of Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the EIB.

Welcoming the signing of the loan, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: "It represents a significant funding which is part of the investment plan for Europe. The EIB is very proud to finance a leader of the European stainless steel industry which successfully adapted to the challenging market conditions. This signature symbolises the strong EIB commitment to supporting the development of innovative and high added-value projects in Europe while improving environmental footprint. Innovation is driving the international competitiveness of companies and employment. That is why we offer financial products tailored to develop the technical and industrial excellence of these companies.”

Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: “This financing will fully support Aperam’s Top Line Strategy and Leadership Journey® as we will further strengthen our innovative product portfolio and our operational excellence. It is consistent with our objectives of sustainability. It contributes to our plan of modernisation of industrial tools in Isbergues (France) & Châtelet (Belgium) and also reinforces Aperam research and development centers in Isbergues and Imphy (France).

The Investment Plan for Europe, a priority for the EIB Group

Since 2015, the EIB Group is the operator of the Investment Plan for Europe. The projects funded by the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI) are more of a risky nature, the objective being to support investment in specific sectors which are a priority for the future of the European economy. The outcome of this European initiative is the funding to date of 266 concrete operations with high added value for European businesses and citizens in the public and private sectors, both nationally and also in the heart of the territories. Funding for these operations should mobilise a global investment of 107 billion euros out of the 315 announced in Europe which are to be achieved by 2018: For its first anniversary, the Investment Plan for Europe reached 34 % of its final target in terms approvals.