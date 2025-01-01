How can we create a more inclusive international financial system? The Summit on a New Global Financing Pact sought to establish a consensus on building a fairer system to fight against poverty, support the green transition and help all nations fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals.

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, as well as Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros, attended the summit. They met with French President Emmanuel Macron, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Rwandan Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana and others to discuss a wide range of topics, from access to primary health care to Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) reform.

Learn more on the summit’s official website