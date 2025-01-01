Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
How can we create a more inclusive international financial system? The Summit on a New Global Financing Pact sought to establish a consensus on building a fairer system to fight against poverty, support the green transition and help all nations fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals.

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, as well as Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros, attended the summit. They met with French President Emmanuel Macron, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Rwandan Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana and others to discuss a wide range of topics, from access to primary health care to Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) reform. 

  • Accelerating and Scaling Up Climate Finance in Rwanda
    22 June 2023, 11:30 – 12:30 (GMT +2)
    EIB participant: Thomas Östros, Vice-President
  • Innovative finance to accelerate investment in primary health care and resilient health systems: the Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP)
    23 June 2023, 8:00 – 9:00 (GMT +2)
    EIB participant: Werner Hoyer, President
Summit highlights

Transforming development finance
EIB President Werner Hoyer and Barbados PM Mia Mottley call for reforming the financial system
Strengthening primary health care
The new Health Impact Investment Platform will strengthen primary health care services
A sustainable, resilient Barbados
A new package of innovative initiatives to support Barbados’s green transition and resilience
Climate resilience in Rwanda
Working together to mobilise an additional €300 million for Rwanda’s climate resilience
Healthcare in Barbados
The EIB and Barbados sign a €10 million loan to shore up the country’s healthcare system
Supporting Senegal’s climate goals
The Just Energy Transition Partnership will support Senegal’s climate and development goals

Our stories and publications

EIB Global Reports 2023: The story and the impact
A gateway to partnership
European Investment Bank Group Activity Report 2022
The EIB Climate Survey: Government action, personal choices and the green transition
The EIB Climate Survey: Africa and the Middle East
EIB Investment Survey: What drives firms’ investment in climate change?

Our activities

 

EIB at a glance

We are building a brighter future through climate action, innovation and sustainable development in Europe and beyond.

 

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

 

Sustainable energy and natural resources

We invest in projects that protect our natural resources and biodiversity, particularly in the areas of sustainable energy, agriculture, water and waste management.

 

Health and life sciences

Good health is essential for the prosperity of our society. We support healthcare projects that aim to ensure universal access to high-quality, affordable services.

