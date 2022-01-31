The European Week of Regions and Cities (EU Regions Week) is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions discuss their common challenges, showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.
EIB sessions at the EU Regions Week:
8 October
- 9:30 – 10:30: EU session: ‘’The Climate Neutral and Smart Cities Mission: From planning and design to implementation’’
- 11:00 – 13:30: “New Regional Development Strategy for Eastern Macedonia and Thrace: Looking Towards Europe”
Event organised by the Permanent Representation of Greece to the EU with the Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonia
- 11:30 – 13:00: EU political workshop ‘’Ensuring a Just Transition for all regions’’
- 16.30 – 17.30: Workshop “Translating just transition from plans into investments: combining grants, financing and advisory’’
9 October
- 11:20 – 12:20: EIB President, Nadia Calviño exchanged views with the Committee of the Regions in this plenary debate
