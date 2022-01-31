Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
Brussels
07
-
10
oct 2024

European Week of Cities and Regions

Location: Brussels , be

The European Week of Regions and Cities (EU Regions Week) is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions discuss their common challenges, showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

EIB sessions at the EU Regions Week:

8 October

  • 9:30 – 10:30: EU session: ‘’The Climate Neutral and Smart Cities Mission: From planning and design to implementation’’
      Find out more
  • 11:00 – 13:30: “New Regional Development Strategy for Eastern Macedonia and Thrace: Looking Towards Europe”
    Event organised by the Permanent Representation of Greece to the EU with the Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonia
  • 11:30 – 13:00: EU political workshop ‘’Ensuring a Just Transition for all regions’’
      Find out more
  • 16.30 – 17.30: Workshop “Translating just transition from plans into investments: combining grants, financing and advisory’’
      Find our more

9 October

Useful links

Regional development, cohesion and just transition

Affordable and sustainable housing

Sustainable cities and regions

Circular City Centre

Publications

EIB Group activities in EU cohesion regions 2023
Working with Europe's cities and regions
EIB JASPERS in 2023

Other events you may like...

1
-
31
Jan
2022
Dec
2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.

27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: