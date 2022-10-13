Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

The 20th edition of EU Regions Week under the motto New Challenges for Europe’s cohesion included both online and onsite sessions. The themes for the 2022 edition were:

  • Green transition
  • Territorial Cohesion
  • Digital transition
  • Youth empowerment

Programme  

Sessions with EIB participation

The EIB participated in 6 online sessions during the event (Brussels time).

Tuesday 11 October

  • Workshop: European Investment Bank Cohesion Orientation 2021-2027
    9:30-11:00
     Find out more
  • Workshop: How JASPERS can accompany you on your Green Transition journey
    11:30-13:00
     Find out more
  • Workshop: Financing the green transition – DG REGIO & EIB Group joint session
    11:30-13:00
     Find out more
  • Information session: How you can make use of the public sector loan facility under the Just Transition Mechanism
    14:30-15:30
     Find out more

Thursday 13 October

  • Workshop: Investment tackling the twin transition challenges: skills, capacity, and public-private synergies
    9:30-11:00
     Find out more

More about our support

13 October 2022

Supporting West Pomerania's regional development strategy

West Pomerania is facing demographic and economic challenges, with an aging population requiring better access to health and an economy in the midst of a green transition. The European Investment Bank is backing investments in several sectors, such as mobility, culture, health and social care. This helps the transition of the region by accelerating sustainable economic growth and increasing social cohesion.
q_Zf6LV_26E
Transport Sustainable transport Poland European Union Global development Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion

Regional development and cohesion

Economic, social and territorial integration in the European Union must be supported by suitable policy. The EU’s Cohesion Policy does just that: it helps each region reach its full potential, and the European Union as a whole improve its living standards and overall prosperity. See how the EIB’s work supports cohesion.

Urban development

The EIB tackles environmental and social issues by supporting projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable. 

13 October 2021

European Investment Bank Cohesion Orientation 2021-2027

The Cohesion Orientation 2021-2027 sets out the European Investment Bank’s plan to increase support for economically weaker EU regions, while focusing on the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Social and territorial cohesion

Our cohesion stories in the spotlight

14 July 2022

Small island, big impact

Bank of Valetta helps Malta SMEs innovate and create new jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic
SMEs Malta European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
10 August 2022

On track to a greener future

New trains to modernise Czech rail freight will create new jobs, improve the accessibility of remote regions—and cut emissions
Transport Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
2 June 2022

Digital insurance in Greece and Cyprus

A Greece Cyprus digital insurance company is pioneering a new platform to bring faster, cheaper, and more accessible insurance services to the region with a €15 million EU bank loan
Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Venture debt Greece Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
20 July 2022

A quick trip to the hospital

Romania invests in three new regional hospitals offering modern centralised medical services to aid cohesion in major regions
Health and life sciences Romania European Union Global development Social infrastructure
12 April 2022

Automating solid waste treatment

A new Portugal sustainable waste management plant uses automated sorting for recycling, production of compost and energy generation, while improving services to cohesion regions and contributing to the circular economy
Infrastructure Circular economy Portugal European Union Climate and environment
21 September 2022

Montenegro on track

New impetus for Balkans rail infrastructure brings sustainable, smart boosts for freight and passengers across the region, including in Montenegro
Infrastructure Railways Transport Montenegro Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure

