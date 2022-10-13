The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

The 20th edition of EU Regions Week under the motto New Challenges for Europe’s cohesion included both online and onsite sessions. The themes for the 2022 edition were:

Green transition

Territorial Cohesion

Digital transition

Youth empowerment

Programme

Sessions with EIB participation

The EIB participated in 6 online sessions during the event (Brussels time).

Tuesday 11 October

Workshop: European Investment Bank Cohesion Orientation 2021-2027

9:30-11:00

Workshop: How JASPERS can accompany you on your Green Transition journey

11:30-13:00

Workshop: Financing the green transition – DG REGIO & EIB Group joint session

11:30-13:00

Information session: How you can make use of the public sector loan facility under the Just Transition Mechanism

14:30-15:30

Thursday 13 October