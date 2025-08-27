The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

This year the conference was fully digital.

Themes for the 2021 edition:

Green Transition: for a sustainable and green recovery

Cohesion: from emergency to resilience

Digital transition for people

Citizens engagement for an inclusive, participative and fair recovery.

EIB at the European Week of Regions and Cities 2021

The EIB participated in 5 sessions during the event (Brussels time).

Tuesday 12 October

Workshop: The EIB's cohesion approach for the next programming period (2021-2027)

9:30-11:00

Workshop: 15 years of experience promoting the best use of EU funds – JASPERS in 2021-2027

11:30-13:00

A talk with Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank

14:30-15:00

Workshop: Local infrastructure investment in Europe – clearing the path to the green and digital transitions

16:30-18:00

