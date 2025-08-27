The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.
This year the conference was fully digital.
Themes for the 2021 edition:
- Green Transition: for a sustainable and green recovery
- Cohesion: from emergency to resilience
- Digital transition for people
- Citizens engagement for an inclusive, participative and fair recovery.
EIB at the European Week of Regions and Cities 2021
The EIB participated in 5 sessions during the event (Brussels time).
Tuesday 12 October
- Workshop: The EIB's cohesion approach for the next programming period (2021-2027)
9:30-11:00
- Workshop: 15 years of experience promoting the best use of EU funds – JASPERS in 2021-2027
11:30-13:00
- A talk with Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank
14:30-15:00
- Workshop: Local infrastructure investment in Europe – clearing the path to the green and digital transitions
16:30-18:00
Wednesday 13 October
- Workshop: Sustainable. Participatory. Affordable. Innovative forms of financing
14:30-16:00
