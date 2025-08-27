Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

This year the conference was fully digital.

Themes for the 2021 edition:

  • Green Transition: for a sustainable and green recovery
  • Cohesion: from emergency to resilience
  • Digital transition for people
  • Citizens engagement for an inclusive, participative and fair recovery.

Read the full programme here.

EIB at the European Week of Regions and Cities 2021

The EIB participated in 5 sessions during the event (Brussels time).

Tuesday 12 October

  • Workshop: The EIB's cohesion approach for the next programming period (2021-2027)
    9:30-11:00
    More information here
  • Workshop: 15 years of experience promoting the best use of EU funds – JASPERS in 2021-2027
    11:30-13:00
    More information here
  • A talk with Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank
    14:30-15:00
    More information here
  • Workshop: Local infrastructure investment in Europe – clearing the path to the green and digital transitions
    16:30-18:00
    More information here

Wednesday 13 October

  • Workshop: Sustainable. Participatory. Affordable. Innovative forms of financing
    14:30-16:00
    More information here

More about our support

