Brussels
10
-
12
dec 2024

EU Agri-Food Days 2024

Location: Charlemagne building, Rue de la loi 170, Brussels , be

The EU Agri-Food Days 2024 brought together farmers, policymakers, businesses, academics, and civil society to explore the future of European agriculture. This annual event served as a key platform to discuss agricultural trends, food security, sustainability, and innovation.

Agriculture plays a vital role in ensuring food security and sustainability across Europe. The event focused on addressing current and upcoming challenges such as climate change and resource efficiency, and explored how EU policies, including the Common Agricultural Policy and the EU Green Deal, can foster a greener, fairer, and more competitive agricultural sector.

EIB participation:

Tuesday, 10th December

  • 9:00 – 9:30: High-level opening session
    Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), delivered a keynote address alongside Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Christophe Hansen, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.
      Read the President's speech
      Read the press release

Wednesday, 11th December

  • 11:00 – 12:30: Market Outlook Session on Sustainable Competitiveness: Agriculture in the Face of Economic and Environmental Challenge
    Nicola Pochettino, Director of Environment and Natural Resources at the EIB, delivered a keynote speech on Boosting investment to foster sustainable competitiveness and joined the panel discussion.

In focus

Our support for agriculture and bioeconomy

The EIB finances projects across the agricultural, fisheries, food and forestry value chains.

We are committed to helping build resilient and sustainable food systems that feed a growing population, provide a fair livelihood to farmers while facing climate change and preserving the environment.

Find out more  
CrowdFarming

