The EU Agri-Food Days 2024 brought together farmers, policymakers, businesses, academics, and civil society to explore the future of European agriculture. This annual event served as a key platform to discuss agricultural trends, food security, sustainability, and innovation.

Agriculture plays a vital role in ensuring food security and sustainability across Europe. The event focused on addressing current and upcoming challenges such as climate change and resource efficiency, and explored how EU policies, including the Common Agricultural Policy and the EU Green Deal, can foster a greener, fairer, and more competitive agricultural sector.