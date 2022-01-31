The EU Agri-Food Days 2024 brought together farmers, policymakers, businesses, academics, and civil society to explore the future of European agriculture. This annual event served as a key platform to discuss agricultural trends, food security, sustainability, and innovation.
Agriculture plays a vital role in ensuring food security and sustainability across Europe. The event focused on addressing current and upcoming challenges such as climate change and resource efficiency, and explored how EU policies, including the Common Agricultural Policy and the EU Green Deal, can foster a greener, fairer, and more competitive agricultural sector.
EIB participation:
Tuesday, 10th December
- 9:00 – 9:30: High-level opening session
Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), delivered a keynote address alongside Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Christophe Hansen, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.
Read the President's speech
Read the press release
Wednesday, 11th December
- 11:00 – 12:30: Market Outlook Session on Sustainable Competitiveness: Agriculture in the Face of Economic and Environmental Challenge
Nicola Pochettino, Director of Environment and Natural Resources at the EIB, delivered a keynote speech on Boosting investment to foster sustainable competitiveness and joined the panel discussion.