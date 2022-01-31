Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
New York
22
-
26
sep 2024

The EIB at Climate Week NYC and the 79th United Nations General Assembly

Location: New York , us

Partnership is at the heart of what we do at the European Investment Bank (EIB). This was in action at Climate Week NYC and the 79th United Nations General Assembly, where a delegation led by EIB President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros worked with our partners from the UN, multilateral development banks, countries, philanthropic foundations and the private sector to support and announce solutions to global challenges ranging from climate change and healthcare, to gender equality.

 Read our media advisory
 

What's on

Sunday, 22 September Monday, 23 September Tuesday, 24 September Wednesday, 25 September Thursday, 26 September

Project Sydicate at Climate Week NYC

11:00-12:00 ET

President Calviño’ gave the keynote speech at Project Syndicate’s annual event at Climate Week NYC. Vice-President Fayolle gave the closing remarks after a panel discussion on closing climate action finance gaps.

 Watch the event
 

Strengthening financing for the SDGs

14:30-15:45 ET

President Calviño and Vice-President Fayolle joined fellow heads of multilateral development banks, UN agencies and member states for a first-time meeting on strengthening financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

 Read the press release

Fireside chat with President Calviño and Dr Tedros

11:00-11:30 ET

President Calviño and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, discussed the importance of supporting global health and primary healthcare in a conversation moderated by POLITICO’s Suzanne Lynch.

 Watch the event
 

Innovative Approaches to Global Health Financing

13:15-14:15 ET

President Calviño and Vice-President Östros joined fellow multilateral development banks at this event organised by the European Investment Bank and the World Health Organisation, where they launched the first financing plans for the Health Impact Investment Platform.

 Read the press release

2024 Goalkeepers Event

19:45-20:00 ET

President Calviño joined prominent speakers to discuss solutions to keep people healthy and nourished at the Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers event.






 

 

Tackling health emergencies

08:00-09:30 ET

Vice-President Östros joined the launch of an initiative to strengthen the global response to health emergencies in this event organised by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

 Read the press release

 

Financing the Transition: Bridging Climate Action and Europe's Competitiveness Agenda

08:30-10:00 ET

President Calviño engaged with global business leaders at this roundtable during Bloomberg Philanthropies' Global Business Forum.

Innovating in a time of crisis

13:30-14:45 ET

President Calviño highlighted the role of the European Investment Bank in supporting the green transition and a healthier planet during a panel discussion at the annual meeting organised by the Clinton Global Initiative.

 Watch the event
 

High-level plenary meeting on sea level rise

10:00-18:00 ET

Vice-President Fayolle joined this high-level meeting at UN headquarters on addressing the threats of rising seas in a warming world.

Antimicrobial resistance

10:00-18:00 ET

Vice-President Östros discussed solutions to tackle drug-resistant infections globally at this high-level meeting organised by the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, the World Organisation for Animal Health, and other partners.

Supporting the electrification of transport

14:00-14:45 ET

Vice-President Fayolle highlighted the European Investment Bank's role in supporting electric vehicles and the transition to net-zero at this high-level discussion as part of the 2024 Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics.
 

IN FOCUS

The 2023 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks’ Climate Finance

This publication analyses climate finance in high-income economies, low and middle-income economies, and least developed countries, highlighting the importance of private sector involvement and the need for transparent reporting.

Explore the report  

Highlights

Follow our announcements, interviews and panel discussions.

Our priorities

Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Social infrastructure

We invest in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and the elderly. This sets the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Digitalisation and technological innovation

Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health.

Explore our 8 priorities  

