The EIB at Climate Week NYC and the 79th United Nations General Assembly

Partnership is at the heart of what we do at the European Investment Bank (EIB). This was in action at Climate Week NYC and the 79th United Nations General Assembly, where a delegation led by EIB President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros worked with our partners from the UN, multilateral development banks, countries, philanthropic foundations and the private sector to support and announce solutions to global challenges ranging from climate change and healthcare, to gender equality.
What's on
Project Sydicate at Climate Week NYC
11:00-12:00 ET
President Calviño’ gave the keynote speech at Project Syndicate’s annual event at Climate Week NYC. Vice-President Fayolle gave the closing remarks after a panel discussion on closing climate action finance gaps.
Strengthening financing for the SDGs
14:30-15:45 ET
President Calviño and Vice-President Fayolle joined fellow heads of multilateral development banks, UN agencies and member states for a first-time meeting on strengthening financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Fireside chat with President Calviño and Dr Tedros
11:00-11:30 ET
President Calviño and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, discussed the importance of supporting global health and primary healthcare in a conversation moderated by POLITICO’s Suzanne Lynch.
Innovative Approaches to Global Health Financing
13:15-14:15 ET
President Calviño and Vice-President Östros joined fellow multilateral development banks at this event organised by the European Investment Bank and the World Health Organisation, where they launched the first financing plans for the Health Impact Investment Platform.
2024 Goalkeepers Event
19:45-20:00 ET
President Calviño joined prominent speakers to discuss solutions to keep people healthy and nourished at the Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers event.
Tackling health emergencies
08:00-09:30 ET
Vice-President Östros joined the launch of an initiative to strengthen the global response to health emergencies in this event organised by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
Financing the Transition: Bridging Climate Action and Europe's Competitiveness Agenda
08:30-10:00 ET
President Calviño engaged with global business leaders at this roundtable during Bloomberg Philanthropies' Global Business Forum.
Innovating in a time of crisis
13:30-14:45 ET
President Calviño highlighted the role of the European Investment Bank in supporting the green transition and a healthier planet during a panel discussion at the annual meeting organised by the Clinton Global Initiative.
High-level plenary meeting on sea level rise
10:00-18:00 ET
Vice-President Fayolle joined this high-level meeting at UN headquarters on addressing the threats of rising seas in a warming world.
Antimicrobial resistance
10:00-18:00 ET
Vice-President Östros discussed solutions to tackle drug-resistant infections globally at this high-level meeting organised by the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, the World Organisation for Animal Health, and other partners.
Supporting the electrification of transport
14:00-14:45 ET
Vice-President Fayolle highlighted the European Investment Bank's role in supporting electric vehicles and the transition to net-zero at this high-level discussion as part of the 2024 Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics.
Highlights
Follow our announcements, interviews and panel discussions.
Video: President Calviño and Dr Tedros on new approaches to financing global health
Watch President Calviño and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in conversation with POLITICO’s Suzanne Lynch.
Video: President Calviño on CNN's Quest Means Business
Watch President Calviño highlight the critical role multilateral development banks like the European Investment Bank play in promoting stability and prosperity in Europe and beyond.
EU and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partner to expand access to reproductive health for women
The partnership will develop new financing to make reproductive health more accessible by reducing costs and removing other barriers to care.
First investment plans kick off under landmark partnership between WHO and multilateral development banks
The Health Impact Investment Platform addresses the critical need for coordinated efforts to strengthen primary healthcare worldwide.
Podcast: President Calviño on Bloomberg Talks
Listen to President Calviño discuss the European Investment Bank's role in the European Green Deal with Bloomberg's Alix Steele and Damian Sassower.
Partnering to support financing for health emergencies
G7 development finance institutions, MedAccess, the European Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the Surge Financing Initiative for Medical Countermeasures.
Video: President Calviño at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting
Watch President Calviño highlight how European Investment Bank is making a difference in the areas of climate and health.
Video: President Calviño on climate action by multilateral development banks
Watch President Calviño's keynote speech at Project Syndicate's annual Climate Week NYC event.
Video: Fayolle on mobilising climate finance
Watch Vice-President Fayolle's closing remarks after the first session of Project Syndicate's annual Climate Week NYC event.
Our priorities
Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.
Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.
We invest in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and the elderly. This sets the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.
Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.
Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health.
