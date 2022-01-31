The EIB at Climate Week NYC and the 79th United Nations General Assembly

Partnership is at the heart of what we do at the European Investment Bank (EIB). This was in action at Climate Week NYC and the 79th United Nations General Assembly, where a delegation led by EIB President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros worked with our partners from the UN, multilateral development banks, countries, philanthropic foundations and the private sector to support and announce solutions to global challenges ranging from climate change and healthcare, to gender equality.

Read our media advisory

