Baku
11
-
22
nov 2024

The EIB at the UN Climate Conference (COP29)

Location: Baku , az

Finance for a green world

We took part in the 29th session of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP29), where joined government representatives, international organisations, the private sector and civil society groups in making progress towards financing a just transition and reaching the world’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

What's on

We took part in official and side events at COP29. You can also explore our events at the BENELUX-EIB Pavilion or at the Joint MDB Pavilion.

Tuesday, 12 November
  • Scaling up investment for tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency

    11:00 - 12:30 (GMT +4)

    EIB President Nadia Calviño joined a ministerial dialogue organised by the COP 29 Presidency of Azerbaijan, the European Union and the COP 28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates to reflect on and refocus government commitments to triple installed renewable energy generation capacity worldwide and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

 

  • Energy: Advancing climate mitigation action

    13:30 - 14:45  (GMT +4)

    President Calviño joined a high-level roundtable discussion hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) aimed at building consensus on an affordable and just energy transition to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

 

  •  Enabling climate finance: the make-or-break moment for sustainable future

    16:00 - 17:00 (GMT +4)

    New financial models and a reformed financial architecture are urgently needed to help increase climate finance. President Calviño joined world leaders, international financial institutions and multilateral development banks for a high-level roundtable discussion on scaling up the provision of public finance and mobilising private finance to support climate action in developing countries.

 

  • Unlocking financing for the green transition in emerging and developing economies

    18:15- 19:00 (GMT +4)

    Delivering on the global climate objectives requires a shift to renewable energy sources. President Calviño joined a panel discussion on how domestic reforms and policies can contribute to increased financing for the green transition in emerging and developing economies.

    Watch the session
Wednesday, 13 November
  •  Unlocking the potential of green hydrogen

    15:30 - 17:00 (GMT +4)

    Today’s hydrogen production is predominantly based on unabated fossil fuels, which produce tons of carbon emissions. EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle joined this session aimed at reinforcing the case for green hydrogen and showcasing recent projects financed by the European Investment Bank.

 

  • The path towards a more sustainable economy through European financial institutions’ lens

    17:30 – 18:30 (GMT +4)

    Vice-President Fayolle joined a panel discussion organised in partnership with the European Stability Mechanism on supporting the green transition and promoting a sustainable economy. 

     Watch the session 
Thursday, 14 November
  • Empowering SMEs: new instruments to unleash energy efficiency for growth

    12:15 - 13:00 (GMT +4)

    Vice-President Fayolle joined Bertrand Piccard, chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, in announcing new support for energy efficiency solutions at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

     Read the press release

     Watch the session 
     
  • Coalition ministerial meeting at COP 29

    14:00 - 15:30 (GMT +4)

    EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle joined the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action to discuss best practices for mobilising investment and financing for the implementation of nationally determined contributions, and the role that coordination mechanisms such as country platforms can play in supporting finance ministries.
Friday, 15 November
  • The region on fire: Closing the financing gap to address urgent climate adaptation challenges

    9:30 – 11:00 (GMT +4)

    EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle took part in a joint event on mobilising public and private investment for projects that make communities more resilient by helping them to adapt to the effects of climate change.

     Watch the session 

 

  • Work on country platforms and support for country climate ambitions

    13:30 - 15:00 (GMT +4)

    Country platforms are a powerful tool for supporting climate finance. Vice-President Fayolle joined a panel discussion on developing a common approach to country platforms and sharing best practices.

 

  • Fortifying our future: protecting critical infrastructures from global warming

    17:30 - 19:00 (GMT +4)

    Vice-President Fayolle took part in a panel discussion on how public works can incorporate climate resilience and adaptation into infrastructure projects.

     Watch the session 
Saturday, 16 November
  • MDB long-term strategy programme from launch to implementation

    13:30 - 15:00 (GMT +4)

    EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle joined a panel discussion on how multilateral development banks can streamline long-term strategy programmes to better support national and sub-national authorities in reaching their climate action goals.
Wednesday, 20 November
  • Working together to unlock investments in circular economy around the world

    13:30 - 15:00 (GMT +4)

    Members of the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) Working Group on Circular Economy came together to launch a new report and discuss the positive impact of circular economy investments.

     Read the press release 
©Allain Bachellier/Getty images

IN FOCUS

EIB Climate Survey 2024-2025

More than 9 out of 10 Europeans support more action to tackle the effects of climate change, according to the 7th annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank.

Explore the survey  

COP29 highlights

Follow our announcements, publications and interviews.

  •
    20 November 2024

    COP29: Circular economy investments deliver social, economic and environmental benefits

    At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) presented their first joint report on the circular economy: “The circular economy in motion”.

    Institutional COP29 MDBs Partners Climate Ambroise FAYOLLE Climate action Management committee United Nations Circular economy Climate and environment
  • 14 November 2024

    EIB Group, European Commission and Solar Impulse Foundation present energy efficiency initiative for smaller companies at COP29 in Baku

    Energy efficiency remains a largely untapped opportunity to reach climate goals while ensuring competitiveness and energy security. Today, the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG), the European Commission (EC) and the Solar Impulse Foundation (SIF) presented a pilot initiative to bolster energy efficiency investments benefitting small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). The initiative is a cornerstone of the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027, reflecting the EIBG’s commitment to sustainable development and economic resilience. It aims to support the green transition and enhance the competitiveness of SMEs across Europe.

    Institutional COP29 SMEs Partners Climate Climate action United Nations Climate and environment Energy
  • 12 November 2024

    Multilateral Development Banks to Boost Climate Finance

    Multilateral development banks (MDBs) today issued a joint statement at COP29 in Baku outlining financial support and other measures for countries to achieve ambitious climate outcomes.

    Institutional COP29 MDBs Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

  • Bloomberg TV: Nadia Calviño on the EIB’s Role in Climate Financing

    Speaking at COP29 in Azerbaijan, EIB President Nadia Calviño told Bloomberg's Joumanna Bercetche that reducing red tape and scaling up investment are key to successfully mobilise climate finance.

  •
    12 November 2024

    EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire

    At the United Nations Climate Change conference COP29, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced €150 million support for the country’s forest preservation, rehabilitation and expansion strategy. This strategy is in line with Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s Abidjan Legacy programme, the first part of which is to combat deforestation and land degradation, support forest restoration and promote agroforestry.

    Forestry Institutional COP29 Partners Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee United Nations Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment

  • Invested in Renewables

    Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change. Our new series Invested in Renewables examines the history of these green energy sources and reveals future innovations that will make it an even greater part of our lives.

On the ground

We spoke with our experts on the ground.

Latest #COP29 posts

Our priorities

Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Digitalisation and technological innovation

Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health.

Explore our 8 priorities  

All news and media

Press releases
Media
Speeches

