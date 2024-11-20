The EIB at the UN Climate Conference (COP29)

Energy efficiency remains a largely untapped opportunity to reach climate goals while ensuring competitiveness and energy security. Today, the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG), the European Commission (EC) and the Solar Impulse Foundation (SIF) presented a pilot initiative to bolster energy efficiency investments benefitting small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). The initiative is a cornerstone of the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027, reflecting the EIBG’s commitment to sustainable development and economic resilience. It aims to support the green transition and enhance the competitiveness of SMEs across Europe.