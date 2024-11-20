The EIB at the UN Climate Conference (COP29)

Finance for a green world
We took part in the 29th session of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP29), where joined government representatives, international organisations, the private sector and civil society groups in making progress towards financing a just transition and reaching the world’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
We took part in official and side events at COP29. You can also explore our events at the BENELUX-EIB Pavilion or at the Joint MDB Pavilion.
- Scaling up investment for tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency
11:00 - 12:30 (GMT +4)
EIB President Nadia Calviño joined a ministerial dialogue organised by the COP 29 Presidency of Azerbaijan, the European Union and the COP 28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates to reflect on and refocus government commitments to triple installed renewable energy generation capacity worldwide and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.
- Energy: Advancing climate mitigation action
13:30 - 14:45 (GMT +4)
President Calviño joined a high-level roundtable discussion hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) aimed at building consensus on an affordable and just energy transition to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
- Enabling climate finance: the make-or-break moment for sustainable future
16:00 - 17:00 (GMT +4)
New financial models and a reformed financial architecture are urgently needed to help increase climate finance. President Calviño joined world leaders, international financial institutions and multilateral development banks for a high-level roundtable discussion on scaling up the provision of public finance and mobilising private finance to support climate action in developing countries.
- Unlocking financing for the green transition in emerging and developing economies
18:15- 19:00 (GMT +4)
Delivering on the global climate objectives requires a shift to renewable energy sources. President Calviño joined a panel discussion on how domestic reforms and policies can contribute to increased financing for the green transition in emerging and developing economies.
Watch the session
- Unlocking the potential of green hydrogen
15:30 - 17:00 (GMT +4)
Today’s hydrogen production is predominantly based on unabated fossil fuels, which produce tons of carbon emissions. EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle joined this session aimed at reinforcing the case for green hydrogen and showcasing recent projects financed by the European Investment Bank.
- The path towards a more sustainable economy through European financial institutions’ lens
17:30 – 18:30 (GMT +4)
Vice-President Fayolle joined a panel discussion organised in partnership with the European Stability Mechanism on supporting the green transition and promoting a sustainable economy.
Watch the session
- Empowering SMEs: new instruments to unleash energy efficiency for growth
12:15 - 13:00 (GMT +4)
Vice-President Fayolle joined Bertrand Piccard, chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, in announcing new support for energy efficiency solutions at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Read the press release
Watch the session
- Coalition ministerial meeting at COP 29
14:00 - 15:30 (GMT +4)
EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle joined the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action to discuss best practices for mobilising investment and financing for the implementation of nationally determined contributions, and the role that coordination mechanisms such as country platforms can play in supporting finance ministries.
- The region on fire: Closing the financing gap to address urgent climate adaptation challenges
9:30 – 11:00 (GMT +4)
EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle took part in a joint event on mobilising public and private investment for projects that make communities more resilient by helping them to adapt to the effects of climate change.
Watch the session
- Work on country platforms and support for country climate ambitions
13:30 - 15:00 (GMT +4)
Country platforms are a powerful tool for supporting climate finance. Vice-President Fayolle joined a panel discussion on developing a common approach to country platforms and sharing best practices.
- Fortifying our future: protecting critical infrastructures from global warming
17:30 - 19:00 (GMT +4)
Vice-President Fayolle took part in a panel discussion on how public works can incorporate climate resilience and adaptation into infrastructure projects.
Watch the session
- MDB long-term strategy programme from launch to implementation
13:30 - 15:00 (GMT +4)
EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle joined a panel discussion on how multilateral development banks can streamline long-term strategy programmes to better support national and sub-national authorities in reaching their climate action goals.
- Working together to unlock investments in circular economy around the world
13:30 - 15:00 (GMT +4)
Members of the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) Working Group on Circular Economy came together to launch a new report and discuss the positive impact of circular economy investments.
Read the press release
Follow our announcements, publications and interviews.
-
COP29: Circular economy investments deliver social, economic and environmental benefits
At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) presented their first joint report on the circular economy: “The circular economy in motion”.
-
EIB Group, European Commission and Solar Impulse Foundation present energy efficiency initiative for smaller companies at COP29 in Baku
Energy efficiency remains a largely untapped opportunity to reach climate goals while ensuring competitiveness and energy security. Today, the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG), the European Commission (EC) and the Solar Impulse Foundation (SIF) presented a pilot initiative to bolster energy efficiency investments benefitting small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). The initiative is a cornerstone of the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027, reflecting the EIBG’s commitment to sustainable development and economic resilience. It aims to support the green transition and enhance the competitiveness of SMEs across Europe.
-
Multilateral Development Banks to Boost Climate Finance
Multilateral development banks (MDBs) today issued a joint statement at COP29 in Baku outlining financial support and other measures for countries to achieve ambitious climate outcomes.
-
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
-
Bloomberg TV: Nadia Calviño on the EIB’s Role in Climate Financing
Speaking at COP29 in Azerbaijan, EIB President Nadia Calviño told Bloomberg's Joumanna Bercetche that reducing red tape and scaling up investment are key to successfully mobilise climate finance.
-
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
At the United Nations Climate Change conference COP29, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced €150 million support for the country’s forest preservation, rehabilitation and expansion strategy. This strategy is in line with Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s Abidjan Legacy programme, the first part of which is to combat deforestation and land degradation, support forest restoration and promote agroforestry.
-
Invested in Renewables
Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change. Our new series Invested in Renewables examines the history of these green energy sources and reveals future innovations that will make it an even greater part of our lives.
