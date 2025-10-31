The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024

We joined our partners to announce major new financing at the third annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), a two-day event dedicated to the country’s swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We are deeply committed to supporting Ukraine, where we have disbursed more than €2 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022.
Our main events
Framework and Conditions for Economic Growth and Resilience – Implementing the Ukraine Facility
13:00 - 13:45 (GMT +2)
Speakers will include:
- Nadia Calviño, President or the European Investment Bank (EIB)
- Christian Lindner, Federal Minister of Finance of Germany
- Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine
- Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
- Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank
- Mike Pompeo, Former United States Secretary of State and Board Member of VEON and Kyivstar
The Ukraine Plan: Bridging Reforms and Recovery Efforts on the Path to EU Accession
9:30 - 10:45 (GMT +2)
Speakers include:
- Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank
- Yuliiya Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine
- Marlene Madsen, Deputy Director of the Ukraine Service and Head of Unit of Economic and Sectoral Policies at the European Commission
- Matteo Patrone, Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
- Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyjiv School of Economics
- Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany
Empowering Municipalities and Regions – Enhancing Capacities at Local Level
11:00 - 12:00 (GMT +2)
Speakers include:
- Lionel Rapaille, Director for the Neighbourhood and Enlargement at the European Investment Bank
- Georg Milbradt, Special Envoy of the German Government for the Decentralisation Reform in Ukraine
- Olena Shuliak, Chairwoman of the Committee for the Organization of the State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada
- Oleksandr Syenkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv
- Vasco Alves Cordeiro, President of the European Committee of the Regions
- Andreas Schaal, Director for Global Relations and Co-operation, Sherpa to the G7, the G20 and APEC, OECD
- Alyona Krytsuk, Co-Founder of the NGO Brave to Rebuild