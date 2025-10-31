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Berlin
11
-
12
jun 2024

The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024

Location: Berlin , de

We joined our partners to announce major new financing at the third annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), a two-day event dedicated to the country’s swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We are deeply committed to supporting Ukraine, where we have disbursed more than €2 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Our main events

Tuesday, 11 June Wednesday, 12 June

Framework and Conditions for Economic Growth and Resilience – Implementing the Ukraine Facility

13:00 - 13:45 (GMT +2)

Speakers will include:

  • Nadia Calviño, President or the European Investment Bank (EIB)
  • Christian Lindner, Federal Minister of Finance of Germany
  • Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine
  • Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
  • Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank
  • Mike Pompeo, Former United States Secretary of State and Board Member of VEON and Kyivstar
Explore the full agenda  

The Ukraine Plan: Bridging Reforms and Recovery Efforts on the Path to EU Accession

9:30 - 10:45 (GMT +2)

Speakers include:

  • Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank
  • Yuliiya Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine
  • Marlene Madsen, Deputy Director of the Ukraine Service and Head of Unit of Economic and Sectoral Policies at the European Commission
  • Matteo Patrone, Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
  • Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyjiv School of Economics
  • Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany

 

Empowering Municipalities and Regions – Enhancing Capacities at Local Level

11:00 - 12:00 (GMT +2)

Speakers include:

  • Lionel Rapaille, Director for the Neighbourhood and Enlargement at the European Investment Bank
  • Georg Milbradt, Special Envoy of the German Government for the Decentralisation Reform in Ukraine
  • Olena Shuliak, Chairwoman of the Committee for the Organization of the State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada
  • Oleksandr Syenkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv
  • Vasco Alves Cordeiro, President of the European Committee of the Regions
  • Andreas Schaal, Director for Global Relations and Co-operation, Sherpa to the G7, the G20 and APEC, OECD
  • Alyona Krytsuk, Co-Founder of the NGO Brave to Rebuild
Explore the full agenda  

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More information

IN FOCUS

Building better schools

For many students in Ukraine, air raids and shelling have become a part of their daily reality. But they continue to attend class, determined to gain an education. We support their ambitions by building better, more energy-efficient universities that will help lead the way to a brighter future for Ukraine.

Explore our work in Ukraine  

URC2024 highlights

'We are really walking the talk'

Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank, announces four agreements supporting Ukraine's recovery.

Strengthening Ukraine's resilience

The European Investment Bank Group, with the European Commission and the Government of Ukraine, sign a number of agreements supporting Ukraine’s economic and social resilience.

Unlocking €1 billion for small businesses

Two guarantee facilities signed by the European Investment Bank Group and the European Commission will mobilise more than €1 billion.

€100 million for critical infrastructure

The support will be used to repair schools, hospitals, social housing, transport and other basic services damaged in Russia's war of aggression. 

€20 million in advisory assistance
JASPERS to support Ukraine's economic development.

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The agreement will extend advisory assistance under JASPERS to support Ukraine's economic development.

Supporting Ukraine's green transition

A €400 000 grant will help Naftogaz, Ukraine's national oil and natural-gas company, decarbonise its activities.

We stand with Ukraine

How to boost business during a war
Lviv rolls out ten new and improved trams
‘We will never abandon them’
Safer drinking water in Mykolayiv
‘Lifesaving’ hospital renovations in Odesa
A foundation for Ukraine’s future
Learn more about our support  

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